27th Annual Associated Electric Cooperative's Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Springfield Workshop

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About this event
Single player, please provide name. You will be matched with a team.
Team registration, four players. Please list all four players names.
Sponsors receive: Company’s name and logo on signs and all advertising as Exclusive Sponsor for the tournament | Two teams of four players each at the tournament | Invitations to the dinner and auction for all eight players, as well as eight guests | A commemorative display - created just for this event - that you can proudly display at your home or office. Logo needs to be sent in when purchased. This will need to be paid ACH or by Check.
Exclusive Sponsor, Registration Table. Your company name and logo will appear at the Registration Table. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Dinner. Your company name and logo will appear in the Dinning room and on Tables. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, players gift. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Exclusive Player Gift Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Front 9. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Back 9. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Live Auction. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Silent Auction. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Awards. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Beverage. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Exclusive Sponsor, Lunch. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.
Sponsor Package 1 Team of four. Company Name and logo on signs and advertising for tournament. Invitation to dinner and auction for four with four guests. A commemorative display-created just for this event- that you can display in your home or office.
Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
Corporate Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
Skip the Drive Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
Roll the Dice Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.
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