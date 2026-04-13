Springfield Workshop Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Springfield Workshop Foundation, Inc.

About this event

27th Annual Associated Electric Cooperative's Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Springfield Workshop

3909 E Cherry St

Springfield, MO 65809, USA

Single Player 2026
$400

Single player, please provide name. You will be matched with a team.

2026 Team Ticket-4 players
$1,600

Team registration, four players. Please list all four players names.

Exclusive Sponsor-Description not for purchase.
Free

Sponsors receive: Company’s name and logo on signs and all advertising as Exclusive Sponsor for the tournament | Two teams of four players each at the tournament | Invitations to the dinner and auction for all eight players, as well as eight guests | A commemorative display - created just for this event - that you can proudly display at your home or office. Logo needs to be sent in when purchased. This will need to be paid ACH or by Check.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Registration Table
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Registration Table. Your company name and logo will appear at the Registration Table. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Dinner
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Dinner. Your company name and logo will appear in the Dinning room and on Tables. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Player Gift
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, players gift. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Exclusive Player Gift Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship- Front 9 Course
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Front 9. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Back 9 Course
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Back 9. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Live Auction
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Live Auction. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Silent Auction
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Silent Auction. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Awards
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Awards. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Beverage
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Beverage. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Exclusive Sponsorship-Lunch
$5,000

Exclusive Sponsor, Lunch. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Front 9 Course Sponsor. Include 8 players names.

Sponsor Package**This is for description only
Free

Sponsor Package 1 Team of four. Company Name and logo on signs and advertising for tournament. Invitation to dinner and auction for four with four guests. A commemorative display-created just for this event- that you can display in your home or office.

Goodie Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Corporate Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Corporate Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Skip the Drive Sponsor
$3,000

Skip the Drive Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Roll the Dice Sponsor
$3,000

Roll the Dice Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Closet to the Pin Sponsor Hole 2,7,14,16
$3,000

Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Workshop Employee Player Sponsor
$3,000

Goodie Cart Sponsor. Your company name and logo will appear on signage as the Goodie Cart Sponsor. Please include four names.

Add a donation for Springfield Workshop Foundation, Inc.

$

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