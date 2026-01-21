High Hopes Neurological Recovery Group Inc

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High Hopes Neurological Recovery Group Inc

About this event

GENERAL ADMISSION: 27th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Concert

1107 Jamboree Rd

Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION 27th Eric Marienthal & Friends Concert
$75

TIME: 5 pm - 9 pm
LOCATION: Amphitheater


PARKING: Self-parking and valet parking are available for a fee. For more information, please contact the hotel at (949) 729-1234.

The General Admission comes with an unforgettable evening of live jazz at the 27th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Jazz Concert! Enjoy delicious dessert bar and a no-host bar while experiencing incredible music. The event also features silent and live auctions, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis in the general seating section. Don’t miss out on this exciting night!

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