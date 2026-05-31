Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Lambda Omega Omega Chapter

About this event

27th Annual Fall Fashion Show Luncheon

Sheraton Eatontown Hotel 6 Industrial Way E

Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA

Luncheon Ticket
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Quarter Page Digital Ad
$50

Features your message or organization with a compact and impactful presence in our digital slideshow. Quarter page ads will be prominently displayed during the event. Ad Dimensions: 480 x 540 pixels (vertical).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF.
Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]

Half Page Digital Ad
$75

Highlight your brand or message with a half-page digital advertisement displayed throughout the event. A strong visual option with ample space for logos, text, and visuals. Ad Dimensions: 960 x 1080 pixels (vertical).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF.
Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]

Full Page Digital Ad
$100

Maximize your visibility with a full-page digital ad, prominently featured on screens during the event. Ideal for organizations, tributes, or detailed messaging. Ad Dimensions: 1920 x 1080 pixels (horizontal, 16.9 ratio).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF. Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]

Vendor Fee
$150

Only for vendors

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Lambda Omega Omega Chapter

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