27th Annual Fall Fashion Show Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Features your message or organization with a compact and impactful presence in our digital slideshow. Quarter page ads will be prominently displayed during the event. Ad Dimensions: 480 x 540 pixels (vertical).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF.
Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]
Highlight your brand or message with a half-page digital advertisement displayed throughout the event. A strong visual option with ample space for logos, text, and visuals. Ad Dimensions: 960 x 1080 pixels (vertical).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF.
Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]
Maximize your visibility with a full-page digital ad, prominently featured on screens during the event. Ideal for organizations, tributes, or detailed messaging. Ad Dimensions: 1920 x 1080 pixels (horizontal, 16.9 ratio).
Format: High-resolution JPG, PNG, or PDF. Please email your ad submissions to: [email protected]
Only for vendors
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!