27th Annual Golf Outing

Includes golf for four (4), lunch and dinner, and tee sign
Foursome
$600
Golf for four (4), lunch, and dinner
Individual Golfer
$165
Golf, lunch, and dinner for one (1)
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Exclusive sponsorship opportunity!
Includes one (1) foursome, lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner. Logo on all marketing materials, signage at check-in, two (2) minutes of speaking time at start of tournament, four (4) C-Notes
Major Sponsor
$2,500
Includes golf for four (4), lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner
Dinner Sponsor
$500
Signage at dinner buffet and recognition in the program
Hole In One Sponsor
$500
Clubhouse signage and program recognition
Beverage Station Sponsor
$500
Signage at station and program recognition
Exclusive Tee Sign Sponsor
$300
Exclusive tee signage and program recognition
Tee Sponsor
$100
Signage at one (1) hole and program recognition
Lunch Sponsor
$250
Signage at lunch table and program recognition
Golf Gift Sponsor
$1,200
Your logo prominently displayed on golf gift and program recognition
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000
Signage on every golf cart and program recognition
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
Signage on the putting green and program recognition
Registration Sponsor
$500
Welcome banner, registration signage, and program recognition
Tower of Spirits Sponsor
$500
Signage on the Tower of Spirits display and program recognition
Add a donation for Leadership Lake County
$
