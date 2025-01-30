27th Annual Golf Outing

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity! Includes one (1) foursome, lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner. Logo on all marketing materials, signage at check-in, two (2) minutes of speaking time at start of tournament, four (4) C-Notes

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity! Includes one (1) foursome, lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner. Logo on all marketing materials, signage at check-in, two (2) minutes of speaking time at start of tournament, four (4) C-Notes

More details...