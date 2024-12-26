27th Annual Isanti County MDHA Banquet 2025

1 year membership with Whitetails Magazine and 1 dinner ticket
Forkhorn Ticket
$50
1 year membership with Whitetails Magazine, 1 dinner ticket, and 1 Forkhorn drawing entry
Couples Ticket
$115
1 year membership with Whitetails Magazine and 2 dinner tickets
Lifetime Member or Current Member of Another Chapter Ticket
$40
1 dinner ticket
Merchandise Sponsor
Free
Use this ticket type if you are donating merchandise. Answer the additional questions below to provide details on merchandise and value.
If you are donating merchandise and cash, use this ticket in addition to the cash ticket types below. The Isanti County MDHA team will adjust your sponsorship level accordingly.
T-Shirt Sponsor
$75
Select this option to be added to the banquet T-shirt. This sponsor level does not include admittance to the banquet.
Spike Buck Sponsor Level - $100 Cash
$100
Recognition in Banquest Program, One Regular Banquet Ticket (Includes Membership), 1 ticket for Sponsor Raffle.
8-Pointer Sponsor Level - $250 Cash
$250
Recognition in Banquest Program, One Regular Banquet Ticket (Includes Membership), 5 tickets for Sponsor Raffle.
12-Pointer Sponsor Level - $500 Cash
$500
Recognition in Banquest Program, Two Regular Banquet Tickets (Includes 2 Memberships), 10 tickets for Sponsor Raffle.
30-Pointer Sponsor Level - $1000 Cash
$1,000
Recognition in Banquest Program, Two Regular Banquet Tickets (Includes 2 Memberships), 20 tickets for Sponsor Raffle.
Spouse Ticket (Limit 1)
$40
Select this option to add a spouse to your registration. Requires a sponsorship or a Lifetime Member or Current Member of Another Chapter Ticket (excluding T-Shirt sponsors).
