27th Annual Isanti County MDHA Banquet 2025

Use this ticket type if you are donating merchandise. Answer the additional questions below to provide details on merchandise and value. If you are donating merchandise and cash, use this ticket in addition to the cash ticket types below. The Isanti County MDHA team will adjust your sponsorship level accordingly.

Use this ticket type if you are donating merchandise. Answer the additional questions below to provide details on merchandise and value. If you are donating merchandise and cash, use this ticket in addition to the cash ticket types below. The Isanti County MDHA team will adjust your sponsorship level accordingly.

More details...