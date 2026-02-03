Ford KTP Cares

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Ford KTP Cares

About this event

27th Annual KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble

12510 Covered Bridge Rd

Sellersburg, IN 47172, USA

Morning Flight Foursome item
Morning Flight Foursome
$1,100

The AM Flight is now FULL ~ please join us for our afternoon flight!!


Registration: 6:15 - 7:15 a.m. / Shotgun Start: 7:30 a.m. / Lunch: 12:00 p.m. / Rain or Shine / Limited to 34 teams

Afternoon Flight Foursome item
Afternoon Flight Foursome
$1,100

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. / Registration: 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. / Shotgun Start: 1:30 p.m. / Rain or Shine / Limited to 34 teams

Multi-Event Diamond item
Multi-Event Diamond
$3,000

Diamond Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
Also inlcudes a Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)

Multi-Event Platinum item
Multi-Event Platinum
$2,500

Platinum Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Platinum Sponsor

Multi-Event Gold item
Multi-Event Gold
$1,500

Gold Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk

Diamond Sponsorship item
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,500

- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
- Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)

Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,250

- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Platinum Sponsor

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$750

17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$500

16 x 17 sign with your Company’s logo placed at the 150 yard marker on one hole of the course

Pewter Sponsorship item
Pewter Sponsorship
$250

5 x 7 sign with your Company’s logo placed in one of the individual golf carts

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