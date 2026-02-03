27th Annual KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble

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About this event
The AM Flight is now FULL ~ please join us for our afternoon flight!!
Registration: 6:15 - 7:15 a.m. / Shotgun Start: 7:30 a.m. / Lunch: 12:00 p.m. / Rain or Shine / Limited to 34 teams
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. / Registration: 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. / Shotgun Start: 1:30 p.m. / Rain or Shine / Limited to 34 teams
Diamond Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
Also inlcudes a Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)
Platinum Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- Website listing as a Platinum Sponsor
Gold Sponsorship level for the KTP Breakthrough T1D Golf Scramble, Car & Motorcycle Show and ONE Walk
- 17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course, at the car show and along the ONE Walk
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Diamond Sponsor
- Covered Bridge Golf Club Anytime Foursome (not valid day of golf scramble)
- 4 x 5 sign with your Company’s logo placed at tee box on one hole of the course
- Website listing as a Platinum Sponsor
17 x 24 sign with your Company’s logo placed around the green on one hole of the course
16 x 17 sign with your Company’s logo placed at the 150 yard marker on one hole of the course
5 x 7 sign with your Company’s logo placed in one of the individual golf carts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!