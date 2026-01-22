27th Annual Ludington LakeJump

Hosted by
About this event
Minimum $2500 and up Sponsorship
-Sponsor will receive spotlight recognition during Lake Jump media interviews and at the event.
-Sponsor will be listed in the Lake Jump promos on all Synergy Media AM/FM stations.
-Sponsor logo/name will be printed t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.
-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach. -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television.
Minimum $1000 and up Sponsorship
-Sponsor will be listed in Lake Jump promos and interviews on all Synergy Media AM/FM stations.
-Sponsor logo/name will be printed t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.
-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television
Minimum $500 and up Sponsorship
-Sponsor logo/name will be printed on t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.
-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television.
Minimum $250 sponsorship
-Sponsor logo/name will be printed on over t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.
-Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media, and the rink television.
Minimum $100 sponsorship
-Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media, and the rink television.
Sponor a jumper through a pledge.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!