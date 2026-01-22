West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

Hosted by

West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

About this event

27th Annual Ludington LakeJump

Stearns Dr

Ludington, MI 49431, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 20

Minimum $2500 and up Sponsorship

-Sponsor will receive spotlight recognition during Lake Jump media interviews and at the event.  

-Sponsor will be listed in the Lake Jump promos on all Synergy Media AM/FM stations.  

-Sponsor logo/name will be printed t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers. 

-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach.  -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television.

Gold Level Sponsorship
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 21

Minimum $1000 and up Sponsorship

-Sponsor will be listed in Lake Jump promos and interviews on all Synergy Media AM/FM stations.  

-Sponsor logo/name will be printed t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.  

-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach  -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television

Silver Level Sponsorship
Pay what you can
Available until May 21

Minimum $500 and up Sponsorship

-Sponsor logo/name will be printed on t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.  

-Sponsor name will be printed on yard signs along the path leading to the event at Stearns Beach  -Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media and the rink television.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
Pay what you can
Available until May 21

Minimum $250 sponsorship

-Sponsor logo/name will be printed on over t-shirts worn by jumpers and volunteers.  

-Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media, and the rink television.  

Friend Level Sponsorship
Pay what you can
Available until Mar 21

Minimum $100 sponsorship

-Sponsor name will be recognized on lakejump.org, social media, and the rink television.  

Jump Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponor a jumper through a pledge.

Add a donation for West Shore Amateur Hockey Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!