27TH ANNUAL MCELVEEN RACE FOR THE ARK

Prominent Company logo on race day shirt, corporate banner at the race, two (five member) teams for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Prominent Company logo on race day shirt, corporate banner at the race, two (five member) teams for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Long Distance
$750
Company logo on race day shirt, one (five member) team for the corporate challenge, logo in the Journal Scene thank you ad, listing on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Company logo on race day shirt, one (five member) team for the corporate challenge, logo in the Journal Scene thank you ad, listing on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Corporate Challenge Team
$500
Company logo on race day shirt, one (five member) team for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, listing on our website for a year, promo item in the runners bag, promo booth at the race, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Company logo on race day shirt, one (five member) team for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, listing on our website for a year, promo item in the runners bag, promo booth at the race, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity
Sprinter
$350
Listing in the Journal Scene Ad, Promo items in runner bags, Promo booth at the race
Listing in the Journal Scene Ad, Promo items in runner bags, Promo booth at the race
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