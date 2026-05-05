27TH ANNUAL MCELVEEN RACE FOR THE ARK

Prominent Company logo on race day shirt, corporate banner at the race, two (five member) teams for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity

Prominent Company logo on race day shirt, corporate banner at the race, two (five member) teams for the corporate challenge, listing in the Journal Scene thank you ad, logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at the race, promo item in the runners bag, and recognition in race pre- and post-publicity

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