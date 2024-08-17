Pause A While Inc

Pause A While Inc

Support The Pause - Annual Campaign

P.O. Box 1973

250 Underpass Road, Brewster, MA 02631

Day of Support
$500

A contribution of one Day of Support will fund The Pause's operations for one day.

Week of Acceptance
$3,500

A contribution of one Week of Acceptance will fund The Pause's operations for a full week.

Month of Gratitude
$15,000

A contribution of a Month of Gratitude will fund The Pause's operations for a full month.

Season of Recovery
$37,500

A contribution of a Season of Recovery will fund the Pause's operations for three full months.

Year of Hope
$150,000

A contribution of a Year of Hope will fund The Pause's operations for a full calendar year.

