Support The Pause - Annual Campaign

Hosted by
About this event
250 Underpass Road, Brewster, MA 02631
A contribution of one Day of Support will fund The Pause's operations for one day.
A contribution of one Week of Acceptance will fund The Pause's operations for a full week.
A contribution of a Month of Gratitude will fund The Pause's operations for a full month.
A contribution of a Season of Recovery will fund the Pause's operations for three full months.
A contribution of a Year of Hope will fund The Pause's operations for a full calendar year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!