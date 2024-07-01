Friends of Blue Spring State Park, Inc

Friends of Blue Spring State Park, Inc

Friends of Blue Spring State Park Membership

Membership - Individual member
$15

Valid until March 12, 2027

Entry good for one vehicle and the card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance.

Membership - One member with family access
$25

Valid until March 12, 2027

Entry good for one vehicle, with up to 8 people including card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance.

Membership - Volunteer Couple - 2 individual memberships
$30

Valid until March 12, 2027

This membership is designed for couples in which both volunteer and already enjoy free access to the park. I.e. park resident volunteers and volunteer/CSO couples. Any questions, please email [email protected].

GOPHER TORTOISE SPONSOR
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

Free (12) Entry Punch Card good for a vehicle with up to 8 people including card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance. FREE Access to Members Only & Special Events, including 2 Free Passes to Fire Fly Nights.

SCRUB JAY SPONSOR
$250

Valid until March 12, 2027

2 Free (12) Entry Punch Cards good for vehicles with up to 8 people including card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance. FREE Access to Members Only & Special Events, including 4 Free Passes to Fire Fly Nights.

BLACK BEAR SPONSOR
$500

Valid until March 12, 2027

4 Free (12) Entry Punch Cards good for vehicles with up to 8 people including card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance. FREE Access to Members Only & Special Events, including 6 Free Passes to Fire Fly Nights. FREE exhibit space at the Manatee Festival.

MANATEE SPONSOR
$1,000

Valid until March 12, 2027

8 Free (12) Entry Punch Cards good for vehicles with up to 8 people including card holder at Blue Spring State Park. Does not include camping or other fees. Member must be present at time of entrance. FREE Access to Members Only & Special Events, including 12 Free Passes to Fire Fly Nights. FREE exhibit space during the Manatee Festival.

