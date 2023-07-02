Bingo for Bully's @ Harbor Brewing Co

It's a Pittie Rescue Bingo for Bully's event Harbor Brewing 136 Cedar Lake Lake VIlla August 13, 2023 1pm Bingo, Bullies and Brews. Admit 1 ticket for 10 games of bingo Every winner gets a prize. This will include 5 game cards (extra cards will be available for purchase)

It's a Pittie Rescue Bingo for Bully's event Harbor Brewing 136 Cedar Lake Lake VIlla August 13, 2023 1pm Bingo, Bullies and Brews. Admit 1 ticket for 10 games of bingo Every winner gets a prize. This will include 5 game cards (extra cards will be available for purchase)

More details...