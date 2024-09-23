West Virginia Herpetological Society Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
-2025 Membership 1 Adult Perks +Invitation to all WVHS hosted events +20% off WVHS merchandise +Access to our NEW Newsletter +Access to our NEW Junior Herper Program +Member Exclusive Decal designed by Appalachian Weird +Participate in various WVHS committees + two extra door prize raffle tickets at any monthly West Virginia Reptile Expo when you present your membership card. ----Students, First Responders, Military (active or Veteran), and seniors (65+) save $10 on full year memberships when verified.
Renews yearly on: January 1
-2025 Membership 2 Adults Perks +Invitation to all WVHS hosted events +20% off WVHS merchandise +Access to our NEW Newsletter +Access to our NEW Junior Herper Program +Member Exclusive Decal designed by Appalachian Weird +Participate in various WVHS committees + two extra door prize raffle tickets at any monthly West Virginia Reptile Expo when you present your membership card. ---Students, First Responders, Military (active or Veteran), and seniors (65+) save $10 on full year memberships when verified.
No expiration
+Access to Fall Symposium +10% off merch
No expiration
+Access to Fall Symposium +10% off merch
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!