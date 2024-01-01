Team Tacodeli 2024 Fundraiser

- 100% of proceeds benefit the National MS Society

- $25 admission till March 31st, $30 after, free for 12 and under

- Tacodeli buffet, New Belgium beer and non-alcoholic drinks included in your admission (while supplies last)

- Full open cash bar for alcoholic beverages other than New Belgium

- Live music by Boogaloo

- Live and silent auction

- Kids craft table & professional face painting

- Games

Buy tickets ahead of time via Zeffy or at the door (Zelle, Venmo, credit card, checks, or cash).

Guests may park in the business lot directly across from the fundraiser or unrestricted residential street parking.

No dogs, please.