SweetsbyJules Fundraiser

White chocolate–dipped caramel apple rolled in crunchy Lucky Charms cereal and marshmallows for the perfect mix of creamy, gooey, and crispy sweetness.
Crunchy pretzel rods dipped in creamy white chocolate, drizzled with green chocolate, and topped with colorful Lucky Charms cereal for the perfect sweet-and-salty bite.
Soft vanilla cupcakes topped with creamy buttercream and finished with colorful Lucky Charms cereal and festive sprinkles for a magically sweet St. Patrick’s Day treat.
Soft baked chocolate chip cookies topped with smooth white icing and festive sprinkles for a magically sweet St. Patrick’s Day treat.
Soft baked sugar cookies topped with smooth white icing, lucky charms, and festive sprinkles for a magically sweet St. Patrick’s Day treat.
