DANCE SCHOOL! Supporter Tickets (Chithirai Vasantha Vizha 2024)

This ticket is for accompanying FAMILY MEMBERs of a program performer. This is not an event ticket and DOES NOT include the south Indian traditional dinner that is included with the regular event ticket.





The ticket gives you access ONLY to

visit the venue

visit the vendors

enjoy your teams performance

Each ticket admits 1 member. Minimum of two tickets must be purchased even if only 1 member will assist the performer!!





Instead, we kindly request you may purchase the event ticket and enjoy the entire show with the South Indian home style dinner served in banana leaf!





We want to remind you that we are a non-profit organization and all proceeds are spent wisely for charity work locally and internationally. Visit our website to learn more.



