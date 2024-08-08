2024 Suwannee Valley Unsolved Hope and Justice Dinner

One Ticket Admission to the First Annual Hope and Justice Gala. This allows access to the Silent Auction/Raffle, dinner, and speaking event.
One Ticket Admission to the First Annual Hope and Justice Gala. This allows access to the Silent Auction/Raffle, dinner, and speaking event.
Table Seating (Seats 8)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table seating, seats 8 people. Will include one entry into raffle for each guest, along with cool items for guests to take home. Also provides access to silent auction/raffle, dinner and speaking event per guest.
Table seating, seats 8 people. Will include one entry into raffle for each guest, along with cool items for guests to take home. Also provides access to silent auction/raffle, dinner and speaking event per guest.
Add a donation for Suwannee Valley Unsolved Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!