Support your Round Rock Dolphins by entering for a chance to win a 2 night stay at Kalahari and a $100 Visa Gift Card for the perfect Staycation.





The winner of this raffle ticket will win a two night stay in a double queen sofa room which comfortably sleeps 4 people and includes waterpark admission for all 4 guests. Plus $100 visa gift card!





Drawing will occur at the end of season dolphin banquet. Winner does not have to be present to collect.