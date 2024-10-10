Saturday Ceramics

Date: Saturdays 10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm Register By: 48 hours in advance " A la Carte" Clay Classes10 classes for $275 or 5 classes for $175. Take classes in any order, consecutive or ala carte. Registrations will be accepted at any time during this period. All class fees must be paid at time of registration. The fee includes instruction, supplies and firing of student work. Saturdays: 10:00 am-1:00 pm or 1:00 pm-4:00 pm Instructor: Danae I’ve been dabbling around in all art forms throughout my life but what really ignited my passion was teaching kids how to draw while working at a daycare. I went on to teach a variety of classes at an assisted living/ memory care facility and fell in love with the healing power of art. In my personal practice I love to connect to nature, the human experience, and playfulness. I explore all mediums but my heart comes alive most when sculpting. It is so exciting to share the power of clay. To create functional work that carries life and joy. And to build community while we create. Classes in all levels of wheel throwing, hand building, decorating, sculpture, glazing, tile/mosaic are offered in our fully equipped studio. Classes cover wheel throwing and hand building techniques. The classes are kept small to allow for individualized attention and study within the group setting. We encourage mixed interest classes to provide students with a better understanding of the wide range of possibilities clay has to offer. Wheel and Hand Building classes are appropriate for total beginners as well as the experienced student. Class fee includes glazes, 25lbs of clay, use of studio tools, and firing. Contact [email protected] for any questions regarding class fees. A portion of every registration goes to supporting local school children's art classes. The remainder is used for supplies and instructor fees.