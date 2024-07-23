Frosty Olympics Tickets 2024/Opportunity Drawing Tickets/Donations

Includes fun, food and drink. **Does not include Cornhole tournament entry.**
Includes fun, food and drink. **Does not include Cornhole tournament entry.**
2024 Frosty Olympics + Cornhole tournament
$98
In addition to the suggested donation to Frosty Olympics, purchase your tickets to participate in the cornhole tournament.
In addition to the suggested donation to Frosty Olympics, purchase your tickets to participate in the cornhole tournament.
Opportunity Drawing Ticket
$25
Single Opportunity Ticket for the Opportunity drawing
** You do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place on October 14th. We will notify the winner. **
Waste Management Phoenix Open - 2025 Sunday Tickets and 2-Night Stay for Two
Or, Wine Tasting at Bacchus Landing, Rooftop Experience at The Matheson and 3-Night Hotel for Two at Hotel Trio
MORE INFO: Opportunity Drawing: https://teamfrosty07.org/wine-or-golf
Single Opportunity Ticket for the Opportunity drawing
** You do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place on October 14th. We will notify the winner. **
Waste Management Phoenix Open - 2025 Sunday Tickets and 2-Night Stay for Two
Or, Wine Tasting at Bacchus Landing, Rooftop Experience at The Matheson and 3-Night Hotel for Two at Hotel Trio
MORE INFO: Opportunity Drawing: https://teamfrosty07.org/wine-or-golf
Five (5) Opportunity tickets
$100
Five (5) Opportunity Tickets for the Opportunity drawing
** You do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place on October 14th. We will notify the winner. **
Waste Management Phoenix Open - 2025 Sunday Tickets and 2-Night Stay for Two
Or, Wine Tasting at Bacchus Landing, Rooftop Experience at The Matheson and 3-Night Hotel for Two at Hotel Trio
MORE INFO: Opportunity Drawing: https://teamfrosty07.org/wine-or-golf
Five (5) Opportunity Tickets for the Opportunity drawing
** You do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place on October 14th. We will notify the winner. **
Waste Management Phoenix Open - 2025 Sunday Tickets and 2-Night Stay for Two
Or, Wine Tasting at Bacchus Landing, Rooftop Experience at The Matheson and 3-Night Hotel for Two at Hotel Trio
MORE INFO: Opportunity Drawing: https://teamfrosty07.org/wine-or-golf
Add a donation for Team Frosty
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!