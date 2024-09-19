Pre-Holiday Fundraiser Dinner 2024

Includes entry to the event a full dinner for 4 people plus a table tent with corporate logo, a listing on the POCP website, plus 3 months of business card ad space in the POCP Newsletter. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

Includes entry to the event a full dinner for 4 people plus a table tent with corporate logo, a listing on the POCP website, plus 3 months of business card ad space in the POCP Newsletter. Dress to impress and enjoy an evening of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

More details...