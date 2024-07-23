$5,000 - Legacy Level Sponsorship

16 VIP Tickets to Gala with Free Parking
Naming on all promotional advertisements
Lead Recognition on Event Website
Sponsor-Provided Banner Displayed at Event
Logo Recognition on Front of Program
Sponsorship Recognition on Marketing Materials
Electronic Name Recognition at Event
Premiere Placement of a Full-Page Color Ad and Profile in Souvenir Program
16 VIP Tickets to Gala with Free Parking
Naming on all promotional advertisements
Lead Recognition on Event Website
Sponsor-Provided Banner Displayed at Event
Logo Recognition on Front of Program
Sponsorship Recognition on Marketing Materials
Electronic Name Recognition at Event
Premiere Placement of a Full-Page Color Ad and Profile in Souvenir Program
Add a donation for Jaleels House of Legacy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!