RGB Team Apparel Fall 2024 Order

Our new WarmCube™ insulation is at it again, this time paired with windproof GORE-TEX® and super-plush down. Long story short, this puffy winter jacket will blow your mind while keeping you protected from winter's nastiest conditions. Perfect for frigid stop-and-go urban exploration, WarmCube™ technology moves and traps air inside the jacket so you never get too hot climbing subway stairs or sledding hills, and you retain that blanket-wrapped warmth when you take a break or chill by the campfire. Big and puffy without the bulk, it's warm enough to throw over your gym clothes and stylish enough to accompany you out on the town. New GORE-TEX® Infinium™ technology prioritizes comfort and performance over everything with total windproof protection and the lightweight, breathable power of traditional GORE when rain is not in the forecast 3D WarmCube™ technology circulates heat while you move and traps heat in down cubes when you come to a halt for apatable temperature-regulating comfort to cover a wide range of stop-and-go outdoor activities 700-fill-power down is specially treated with Down Defender for soft lofty warmth and lightweight compactability with extra water-resistant, quick-drying protection that stays drier 10x longer than untreated down Attached, full-coverage hood with peripheral cord adjustment and insulated muff keeps your head, face, and neck protected from windy, wet, and cold conditions Dual-entry handwarmer pockets offer versatile, easy-access cold-weather relief and convenient on-the-go storage for your everyday necessities Adjust the VELCRO® cuffs to keep out the cold and find the perfect fit no matter what layers you are working with Internal elastic cuff keeps out the cold or the snow Zippered hand pockets offer secure, convenient storage for your everyday, on-the-go essentials: phone, keys, wallet, credit card & more

