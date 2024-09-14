RGB Team Apparel Fall 2024 Order

The Kids' Echo Featherless Hoody is good for the Earth and even better for cold days. With shell material made from recycled nylon fishnets and lightweight featherless insulation, you can teach your kids about sustainability and keep them warm at the same time. Don't worry about spilled milk before school or a little rain on your family hiking outing, the synthetic insulation will keeps your kids warm even when things get a little wet unexpectedly. Zippered hand pockets mean you can trust your kids to carry their own things, snacks included, so they won't go hungry and you no longer have to look suspicious with an overstuffed jacket full of your kids' stuff.
Recycled nylon fishnet
3M® Thinsulate® featherless insulation offers the performance of natural down without the allergens
Zippered hand pockets
Adjustable drawcord hem
Elastic bound cuffs
Women's Echo Featherless Jacket
$145
Echo Featherless Jacket Women’s M12393
Pull on the Echo Featherless Jacket and discover the benefits of a recycled
synthetic featherless that mimics the feel of 700-fill down. Plus, it keeps
insulating when wet, whether from perspiration or a little errant spill while
gathered ‘round the campfire.
FEATURES
• Recycled Nylon fishnet 30D
• 3M® Thinsulate® featherless insulation offers the performance
of natural down without the allergens
• Zippered hand pockets keep things secure
• Adjustable drawcord hem keeps cold air out / Elastic bound cuffs at wrist
FABRIC
Econyl 100% Recycled Nylon Plain weave
WEIGHT
Women 0 lbs 15 oz (425.2g)
Men's Echo Featherless Jacket
$145
Pull on the Echo Featherless Jacket and discover the benefits of a recycled
synthetic featherless that mimics the feel of 700-fill down. Plus, it keeps
insulating when wet, whether from perspiration or a little errant spill while
gathered ‘round the campfire.
FEATURES
• Recycled Nylon fishnet 30D
• 3M® Thinsulate® featherless insulation offers the performance
of natural down without the allergens
• Zippered hand pockets keep things secure
• Adjustable drawcord hem keeps cold air out / Elastic bound cuffs at wrist
FABRIC
Econyl 100% Recycled Nylon Plain weave
WEIGHT
Men 1 lbs 1 oz (481.9g)
Men's WarmCube GORE_TEX Golden Mantle Jacket
$380
Our new WarmCube™ insulation is at it again, this time paired with windproof GORE-TEX® and super-plush down. Long story short, this puffy winter jacket will blow your mind while keeping you protected from winter's nastiest conditions. Perfect for frigid stop-and-go urban exploration, WarmCube™ technology moves and traps air inside the jacket so you never get too hot climbing subway stairs or sledding hills, and you retain that blanket-wrapped warmth when you take a break or chill by the campfire. Big and puffy without the bulk, it's warm enough to throw over your gym clothes and stylish enough to accompany you out on the town.
New GORE-TEX® Infinium™ technology prioritizes comfort and performance over everything with total windproof protection and the lightweight, breathable power of traditional GORE when rain is not in the forecast
3D WarmCube™ technology circulates heat while you move and traps heat in down cubes when you come to a halt for apatable temperature-regulating comfort to cover a wide range of stop-and-go outdoor activities
700-fill-power down is specially treated with Down Defender for soft lofty warmth and lightweight compactability with extra water-resistant, quick-drying protection that stays drier 10x longer than untreated down
Attached, full-coverage hood with peripheral cord adjustment and insulated muff keeps your head, face, and neck protected from windy, wet, and cold conditions
Dual-entry handwarmer pockets offer versatile, easy-access cold-weather relief and convenient on-the-go storage for your everyday necessities
Adjust the VELCRO® cuffs to keep out the cold and find the perfect fit no matter what layers you are working with
Internal elastic cuff keeps out the cold or the snow
Zippered hand pockets offer secure, convenient storage for your everyday, on-the-go essentials: phone, keys, wallet, credit card & more
Women's Prospect Coat
$330
You never know where your urban adventure will lead with the Women's Prospect Coat. Its long silhouette features 800-fill-power-down insulation that’s finished with a moisture-resistant Down Defender treatment, while the Marmot MemBrain® 2-layer waterproof/breathable fabric repels rain. The removable hood, two-way zipper, and side hem vents keep you comfortable as you’re exploring the city. Stow small essentials in this winter jacket's zippered interior or handwarmer pockets.
Water-resistant Down Defender provides lightweight warmth, an extra level of moisture protection, and retains critical loft of the 800-fill-power-down insulation
10K/10K Marmot® MemBrain® 2-layer waterproof/breathable fabric repels water and reduces internal condensation
Removable hood with single-pull adjustment
Two-way, center-front zipper
Zippered handwarmer pockets; interior zippered pocket
Zippered side hem vents
Rated at 10,000mm (water column) waterproof and 10,000g (MVTR) for breathability
Women's Montreaux Coat
$220
You don’t want to head out for your next blustry adventure without the Women’s Montreaux Parka. Its classic exterior is suited for both day and night wear, while its interior boasts features that’ll keep you snug and warm. Treat yourself to its compact-yet-powerful 700 fill-power-down (treated with water-resistant Down Defender for unforeseen rain), fleece-lined torso that adds a layer of wind protection, and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets and wrist cuffs for all-around comfort. Small extras go a long way in its removable hood and synthetic fur ruff, interior zipper and drop pockets, and two-way zipper that prevents the jacket from bunching up.
Zip-off Hood with Removable Synthetic Fur Ruff
700 Fill Power Down with Down Defender
Micro Fleece Lined Zip Handwarmer Pocket
Interior Zippered Pocket
Interior Drop Pocket
Plush Fleece Lined Torso
Micro Fleece Internal Cuffs
Two-Way Zipper Prevents Bunching
Lightweight Merino Beanie
$37
One Size Only
Don't let cold ears get in the way of tackling the next adventure on your outdoor bucket list. Throw on the Lightweight Merino Beanie and enjoy the natural superpowers of wool warmth without that annoying itch. Scramble or hike your way up the mountain without worrying about getting too sweaty. This low-profile, easily packable wool beanie will wick sweat and keep your ears warm even if things get wet. Merino wool has natural moisture management properties to keep you comfortable and warm even when things get wet
Higbee Beanie
$37
One Size Only
Go big on warmth and comfort in the classic everyday Higbee beanie. The recycled yarns on this 4" cuff beanie keep your ears warm while you're exploring the big city or the great outdoors. This soft knit hat will be your go-to, casual head warmer from fall all the way to early spring. The Higbee looks and feels good with any outfit, from a denim jacket and skinny jeans to ski pants and a big puffy down. 4" knit cuff looks cool and feels good, too
Men's Drop Line 1/2 Zip Jacket
$80
The Men's Drop Line 1/2-Zip Jacket will be your new cozy companion to check off all your chilly weather to-dos. This lightweight sweater fleece breathes easy on pre-work espresso or trail runs and post-work dog walks and sunset hikes. You can even comfortably layer this versatile fleece under your ski jacket thanks to chafe-reducing flat-locked seams. When the weekend arrives, pull it over your classy cocktail attire or brewery-casual garb for date nights and fall weekend fun.
100-weight sweater fleece is lightweight and breathable with a soft and cozy warmth
Flatlock-seam construction minimizes bulk and eliminates chafing irritation so you can maximize comfort on the move and easily layer when cold weather kicks in
Zippered chest pocket with included media port offer secure, convenient storage for your phone and other small essentials
DriClime®-lined collar adds moisture-wicking comfort to protect against cold and windy weather
Men's Rocklin 1/2 Zip
$60
The Men's Rocklin 1/2-Zip Pullover? It's ol’ reliable for good reasons. Made from warm 100-weight fleece, this lightweight jacket is always ready for an impromptu road trip, bonfire, or trip to the local crag. Layer it under a shell while lapping your favorite lines at the resort, then rock it après while rating the worst crashes of the day.
Features
Warm and lightweight 100-weight fleece
Half-zip pullover style
Elastic bound cuffs and hem
Women's Retro Rocklin 1/2 Zip
$80
The Retro Rocklin 1/2-Zip Fleece is ol' reliable for good reasons. Warm, cozy, and high performing, it comes in handy for hardworking days and chilly easygoing nights from the brewery to campsite when you need a lightweight layer that can keep up and kick back. Hand and zip
pered chest pockets give this lightweight fleece the extra handy storage you need in your go-to, on-the-go everyday pullover from early spring to late fall. When winter hits and the powder starts falling, throw a shell overtop the Rocklin, and you're ready to rock n' roll from first chair to last drink at the après.
Repreve® Recycled 100-weight fleece is lightweight and warm
Handwarmer pockets
Zippered chest pocket
Elastic bound cuffs and hem
Womens Rocklin 1/2 zip
$60
The Women's Rocklin 1/2 Zip Pullover? It's ol’ reliable for good reasons. Made from warm 100-weight fleece, this lightweight jacket is always ready for an impromptu road trip, bonfire or trip to the local crag. Layer it under a shell while lapping your favorite lines at the resort, then rock it at the apres while rating the most intense scenes of the day.
Features
Warm and lightweight 100-weight fleece
Half-zip pullover style
Elastic bound cuffs and hem
Women's Rowan Funnel Neck Hoody
$85
Stow the Women's Rowan Funnel Neck Hoody in your car or your pack for post-dawn patrol comfort in the backcountry or wave checking on the beach. This soft and cozy fleece sweatshirt is super versatile, perfect for those whose ideal escape-the-everyday-chaos plans mean heading for the woods or sprawling out on the couch. Add raglan sleeves to the classic kangaroo pocket hoody, and you've got yourself a retro-inspired, adventure-capable pullover built for comfy-clothes lovers and nature explorers alike.Eco-friendly fabric is woven with a cotton and recycled polyester blend for soft, moisture-wicking comfort and breathability
Fleece back is made from plush, high pile Raschell fleece for added comfort and classic style.
Funnel neck and raglan sleeves maximize range of motion and coverage for high-performance comfort with a classic vintage touch
PreCip Eco Pants AKA "Keep your show pants clean"
$50
Available in Kids, Women's & Men's sizes. Waterproof protection for lightweight backpacking, hiking, and mountain travel? The Women's PreCip Eco Pants in long length meet all those requirements—and deliver it in an environmentally friendly package you can feel good about. The waterproof/breathable PFC-free DWR Marmot NanoPro recycled nylon ripstop fabric plus 100% taped seams will keep you dry. Cinch the drawcord at the elastic waist for a more secure fit and open up the side ankle zippers with snap tabs to change your shoes. Stash small gear in front and back zippered pockets.
Marmot® NanoPro™ Waterproof/Breathable Fabric
100% Seam Taped
Ankle Side Zips w/ Snap Tabs at Cuffs
Zip Front Hand Pockets
Elastic Waist with Draw Cord
Precip Eco Full Zip Pants AKA "Keep your show pants clean"
$60
Available in Women's & Men's.
Because rain doesn't stop at your shoulders when you're hiking, climbing, or cycling, bring the Women's Full Zip PreCip Eco Pants in Long Length on your next outdoor adventure. The waterproof/breathable PFC-free DWR Marmot NanoPro™ recycled nylon ripstop fabric will keep you dry. Full-length side zippers and an elastic waist make it easy to put these lightweight rain pants on and take them off without removing your shoes. Stash small items in the zippered front hand pockets.
Marmot® NanoPro™ Waterproof/Breathable Fabric
100% Seam Taped
Full Length Side Zips with Bonded Storm Flaps
Zip Front Hand Pockets
WarmCube 800M Suit AKA "Winter horse show survival suit"
$850
Arctic cold. Icy winds. Steep snow. And that's just basecamp. When your adventures start with all of the above, you need gear that’s just as epic—and more. That’s why we’ve completely reinvented our 8000M Suit with our patent-pending WarmCube™ technology. 800-fill-power-goose-down and Pertex Quantum® fabric combine to provide superior wind protection and warmth for summit bid-worthy adventures. Protected by a water-resistant layer of overlapping baffles, the removable liner features 3D WarmCube™ construction that prevents down fill from being displaced and traps heat in the surrounding channels so you stay warm through extreme weather conditions. Adjustable suspenders with a mesh back panel and front detach system customize your fit and improve airflow. The attached hood with insulated muffs offers maximum coverage with an adjustable drawcord at the back that won't interfere with a helmet.
800-fill-power-down provides exceptional warmth, loft, and compactability
Pertex Quantum® fabric is designed to protect from wind and improve the efficiency of insulation
Removable liner with WarmCube™ construction for ultra-comfortable warmth in extreme conditions when you need it
Adjustable suspenders with mesh back panel and front detach system for a customized fit and improved airflow
Attached hood with peripheral cord adjustment and insulated muff
4-way water-resistant center front zipper; 4-way rainbow seat zipper with stay-open hook
Dual internal mesh 1-liter water bottle pockets; Zippered hand and thigh pockets
Women's Echo Featherless Vest
$120
When you're headed for the woods and space is limited in your daypack, this stuff-into-itself featherless vest is the perfect packable layer that won't weigh you down. Recycled nylon fishnet insulation provides silky smooth eco-friendly vibes that will keep your chest warm and your arms free, the perfect layer for getting after it at the crag or crushing switchbacks on the trail. Kick back after a long day and throw this puffer vest over your go-to casual flannel so you can wind down and wine up in comfortable style.
Lightweight, durable fabric is sustainably sourced from recycled 30D nylon fishnet for water-resistant comfort and warmth
3M™ Thinsulate™ Featherless insulation mimics the lightweight performance and feel of natural down with increased warmth while wet and without the pesky allergens
Zippered hand pockets offer secure, convenient storage for your everyday, on-the-go essentials: phone, keys, wallet, credit card & more
Adjustable drawcord hem exits into pockets for low-profile, easy-adjusting comfort and versatility that keeps the cold out when you need it
Men's Echo Featherless Vest
$120
When you're headed for the woods and space is limited in your daypack, this stuff-into-itself featherless vest is the perfect packable layer that won't weigh you down. Recycled nylon fishnet insulation provides silky smooth eco-friendly vibes that will keep your chest warm and your arms free, the perfect layer for getting after it at the crag or crushing switchbacks on the trail. Kick back after a long day and throw this puffer vest over your go-to beer-drinking flannel so you can flip burgers or stoke the fire in comfortable style.
Lightweight, durable shell is sustainably sourced from recycled 30D nylon fishnet for water-resistant comfort and warmth
3M™ Thinsulate™ Featherless insulation mimics the lightweight performance and feel of natural down with increased warmth while wet and without the pesky allergens
Zippered hand pockets offer secure, convenient storage for your everyday, on-the-go essentials: phone, keys, wallet, credit card & more
Adjustable drawcord hem exits into pockets for low-profile, easy-adjusting comfort and versatility that keeps the cold out when you need it
