HB Cavalier Spring 2024 Soccer Season - Practice Player
2024 Spring Practice Player Registration Fee
$187.50
Please note Zeffy will ask for a contribution to help support their platform, however, you can choose custom and enter $0 to avoid any contribution (this is separate from the HB Cavs donation).
I agree to the payment amount and structure laid out on this page. I understand that before accepting a roster slot I have carefully considered my child's availability for the Spring 2024 season.
I understand that if payment is not made via Zeffy or check, the player that I am registering will not be placed on a roster.
Please note Zeffy will ask for a contribution to help support their platform, however, you can choose custom and enter $0 to avoid any contribution (this is separate from the HB Cavs donation).
I agree to the payment amount and structure laid out on this page. I understand that before accepting a roster slot I have carefully considered my child's availability for the Spring 2024 season.
I understand that if payment is not made via Zeffy or check, the player that I am registering will not be placed on a roster.
Add a donation for Hollis/Brookline Cavalier Soccer Club, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!