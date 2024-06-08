2024 Grand Commandery Raffle

Sir Knight Kevin B. Sample Right Eminent Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar is hosting a raffle to raise funds for the Knights Templar Holy Land Pilgrimage Operating Fund to help send Ministers to the Holy Land.





With a retail value over $400, the M18 5 Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Compact 1/2" Drill Driver, M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver, M18 6-1/2" Circular Saw, M18 Random Orbit Sander, M18 LED Work Light, M18 REDLITHIUM XC 3.0Ah Battery, M18 REDLITHIUM™ Compact Battery, M18/M12 Multi-Voltage Charger, M18 Shop Vac, and a Contractor Bag.





The M18 Compact 1/2" Drill Driver is the most compact in its class with a 4-pole frameless motor that delivers you 500 in-lbs of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. The M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver offers the best power to size ratio, delivering you up to 2,750 RPM, 3,450 IPM, and 1,500 in-lbs of fastening torque. The M18 6-1/2" Circular Saw features a 3,500 RPM motor, allowing you to quickly and easily cut through tough material such as LVL headers. The M18 Random Orbit Sander delivers corded power with 12,000 Max OPM output, and the M18 Work Light LED lasts 600X longer than conventional incandescent light bulbs.





MILWAUKEE extended capacity and compact batteries feature REDLINK Intelligence for optimized performance, and the included Multi-Voltage Charger sequentially charges battery packs.

INCLUDES

• M18 6 1/2" Circular Saw

• M18 1/2" Drill Driver

• M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver

• M18 Work Light

• M18 REDLITHIUM™ XC Extended Capacity Battery

• M18 Compact REDLITHIUM™ Battery

• M18 Shop Vac

• Contractor Bag



