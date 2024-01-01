2024 Black Alumni Network Graduation Mixer

We're thrilled to invite you to a night of celebration and connection! The Black Alumni Network Graduation Mixer by the Black Alumni Network and New & Recent Graduate Committee is more than just an event; it's a testament to the resilience, achievement, and future of our graduates.

Expect an evening filled with networking opportunities with alumni and peers, in a setting that celebrates our collective accomplishments and individual stories.





The festivities start with a Resume Speed Dating workshop at 6pm. Get a rapid resume review and feedback from a number of professionals.





At 7pm, stick around for appetizers and drinks courtesy of the Black Alumni and the New and Recent Grad Committee.





The Class of 2024 attends for free!





Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night. 🌟







