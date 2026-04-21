Aids Walk Of Oklahoma City Inc

Hosted by

Aids Walk Of Oklahoma City Inc

About this event

28th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City - Event Registration

301 W Reno Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102, USA

Individual Walker
Free

★ Registration for one walker.

Vendor Single Tent Space 10'x10' (Copy)
$25

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

Vendor Double Tent Space 20'x10'
$50

★ Two 10'x10' tent spaces and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

BRONZE Sponsor
$500

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

★ Recognition on social media

★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts

SILVER Sponsor
$1,000

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026

★ Recognition on social media

★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts

GOLD Sponsor
$2,500

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website 

★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026

★ Recognition on social media

★ Three (3) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts

PLATINUM Sponsor
$5,000

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website 

★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026

★ Recognition on social media

★ Five (5) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts

★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC tumblers


DIAMOND Sponsor
$10,000

★ Exclusive main sponsor status

★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.

★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website 

★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026

★ Recognition on social media

★ Eight (8) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts

★ Four (4) AIDS Walk OKC tumblers


Add a donation for Aids Walk Of Oklahoma City Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!