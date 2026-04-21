28th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City - Event Registration

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About this event
★ Registration for one walker.
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Two 10'x10' tent spaces and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Recognition on social media
★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026
★ Recognition on social media
★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website
★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026
★ Recognition on social media
★ Three (3) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website
★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026
★ Recognition on social media
★ Five (5) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts
★ Two (2) AIDS Walk OKC tumblers
★ Exclusive main sponsor status
★ One 10'x10' tent space and registration for two walkers. Tables & chairs not provided. Volunteers will be present to assist you with set-up. All walkers must register, regardless of team or fundraising status.
★ Logo on AIDS Walk OKC website
★ Verbal recognition from AIDS Walk Board during the Annual Walk on Oct 4, 2026
★ Recognition on social media
★ Eight (8) AIDS Walk OKC 2026 t-shirts
★ Four (4) AIDS Walk OKC tumblers
$
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