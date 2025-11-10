Leadership Lake County

Hosted by

Leadership Lake County

About this event

28th Annual Golf Outing - 2026

11295 Quail Hollow Dr

Concord, OH 44077, USA

Corporate Foursome
$1,100

Includes golf for four (4), lunch and dinner, and tee sign

Foursome
$700

Golf for four (4), lunch, and dinner

Individual Golfer
$185

Golf, lunch, and dinner for one (1)

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity!
Includes one (1) foursome, lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner. Logo on all marketing materials, signage at check-in, two (2) minutes of speaking time at start of tournament, four (4) C-Notes

Major Sponsor
$2,500

Includes golf for four (4), lunch and dinner, tee sign, and promotional banner

Dinner Sponsor
$500

Signage at dinner buffet and recognition in the program

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

Signage at dinner buffet, recognition in the program, and opportunity to welcome golfers at the start of the buffet.

Hole In One Sponsor
$500

Clubhouse signage and program recognition

Exclusive Hole In One Sponsor
$1,500

Clubhouse signage and program recognition

Beverage Station Sponsor
$500

Signage at station and program recognition

Exclusive Tee Sign Sponsor
$300

Exclusive tee signage and program recognition

Tee Sponsor
$100

Signage at one (1) hole and program recognition

Lunch Sponsor
$250

Signage at lunch table and program recognition

Golf Gift Sponsor
$1,200

Your logo prominently displayed on golf gift and program recognition

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on every golf cart and program recognition

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Signage on the putting green and program recognition

Registration Sponsor
$500

Welcome banner, registration signage, and program recognition

Tower of Spirits Sponsor
$500

Signage on the Tower of Spirits display and program recognition

Add a donation for Leadership Lake County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!