28th Annual Golf Outing

Event Sponsor Includes: 16 golfers and afternoon reception, Premium Signage, Logo on all printed materials, Full page ad w/ premium ad placement, company printed materials in souvenir bags, certificate of appreciation, social media acknowledgment, hole signs at the beginning and end of the course.
St. Andrews Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
St. Andrews Sponsor Includes: 16 golfers and afternoon reception, Logo on all printed materials, Full page ad w/ premium ad placement
Augusta National Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
St. Andrews Sponsor Includes: 12 golfers and afternoon reception, Logo on all printed materials, Full page ad w/ placement in back of the book.
Pebble Beach Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Pebble Beach Sponsor Includes: 8 golfers and afternoon reception and full page ad w/ placement in back of the book.
Oakland Hills Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Oakland Hills Sponsor Includes: 4 golfers and afternoon reception and half page ad in book.
Single Golfer
$150
Includes: One individual golfer
Lunch Reception Only
$45
Includes: One afternoon reception ticket for lunch in clubhouse after golf outing.
Hole Sponsor (Random)
$150
Sponsor random hole sign on course
Full page Advertisement in Golf Souvenir Book
$125
Full page ad (8.5 x 11) in Golf Souvenir book
Half page Advertisement in Golf Souvenir Book
$75
Full page ad (8.5 x 5.5) in Golf Souvenir book
Logo on PMOW Website
$50
Company logo on Pontiac Meals on Wheels website
Add a donation for Pontiac Meals On Wheels Foundation
$
