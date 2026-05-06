Edwardsville IL Knights of Columbus Council #1143

Hosted by

Edwardsville IL Knights of Columbus Council #1143

About this event

28th Annual Golf Tournament - 2026

9157 Fruit Rd

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

EARLY BIRD Team Registration
$400
Available until Sep 20

REGISTER BY SEPTEMBER 20, 2026. 4-Person Scramble. Entry Fee includes: 18 holes of golf, beer, games, cart, hole prizes, driving range, on-course meal during golf.

Team Registration
$440

4-Person Scramble. Entry Fee includes: 18 holes of golf, beer, games, cart, hole prizes, driving range, on-course meal during golf.

Hole Sponsor
$100
Available until Sep 20
Corporate Sponsor
$200
Available until Sep 20

Includes signage on course and social media recognition.

Tournament Sponsor
$300
Available until Sep 20

Includes signage on putting green and social media recognition.

Diamond Sponsor
$500
Available until Sep 20

Includes (1) team of four and Corporate Sponsor level recognition.

Platinum Sponsor
$600
Available until Sep 20

Includes (1) team of four and Tournament Sponsor level recognition.

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