28th Annual Golf Tournament - 2026

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About this event
REGISTER BY SEPTEMBER 20, 2026. 4-Person Scramble. Entry Fee includes: 18 holes of golf, beer, games, cart, hole prizes, driving range, on-course meal during golf.
4-Person Scramble. Entry Fee includes: 18 holes of golf, beer, games, cart, hole prizes, driving range, on-course meal during golf.
Includes signage on course and social media recognition.
Includes signage on putting green and social media recognition.
Includes (1) team of four and Corporate Sponsor level recognition.
Includes (1) team of four and Tournament Sponsor level recognition.
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