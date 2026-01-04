28th Annual Lions Club FENIX Memorial Bowling Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
3 games of bowling, prizes, pizza, and more!
🎟 50/50 Cash Raffle – $2/ticket. Win half the pot, the rest supports Fidelco!
🎟 Prize Raffles – $2/ticket. Enter to win gift cards, prizes & more!
🏆 Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items like signed memorabilia, gift baskets & special experiences!
Please note: All sales are final
3 games of bowling, prizes, pizza, and more!
🎟 50/50 Cash Raffle – $2/ticket. Win half the pot, the rest supports Fidelco!
🎟 Prize Raffles – $2/ticket. Enter to win gift cards, prizes & more!
🏆 Silent Auction – Bid on exclusive items like signed memorabilia, gift baskets & special experiences!
Please note: All sales are final
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!