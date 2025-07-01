28th Annual ORHS Basketball Golf Classic

150 Gum Hollow Rd

Oak Ridge, TN 37830, USA

Individual Registration - $110
Individual Registration + FREE gift bag (includes a sleeve of balls) & lunch provided.

Mulligan Package (Add on) - $25
Includes 1 Red Tee, 1 Mulligan, 1 Putting Contest & 1 Door Prize Ticket

Team Registration - $440
Individual Registration (4 Golfer's) + FREE gift bag (includes a sleeve of balls) & lunch provided.

Cardinal Sponsor - $600
Individual Registration (4 Golfer's) + FREE gift bag (includes a sleeve of balls) & lunch provided, Signage recognition at the tournament, Tournament Hole Sponsor, Scoreboard Recognition (during season)

Corporate Sponsor - $1,200
2 ORHS Basketball Season Tickets, Individual Registration (4 Golfer's) + FREE gift bag (includes a sleeve of balls) & lunch provided, Signage recognition at tournament, Tournament Sponsor, Scoreboard & PA Recognition (during season), Banner in Wildcat Arena

Tournament Sponsor - $100
Hole Sponsor Sign

