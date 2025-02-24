28th Annual Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation Golf Outing

Includes golf, lunch at the turn, on-course contests, and dinner for a single golfer.
Early Bird Registration until April 20th. $150 per golfer after 4/20/25
Includes golf, lunch at the turn, on-course contests, and dinner for a single golfer.
Early Bird Registration until April 20th. $150 per golfer after 4/20/25
Dinner Only
$65
Enjoy Social Networking, Raffles, Award and Dinner. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy Social Networking, Raffles, Award and Dinner. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m.
Golf Clinic, Professional Lesson with Dinner Included
$100
For the beginner or avid golfer, this 90-minute clinic taught by a PGA professional is an opportunity to learn the basics or sharpen your skills. Golf clubs will be provided, and you can enjoy the awards dinner afterward. The clinic starts at 4:00 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up for this exciting option today before all the spots are gone!
For the beginner or avid golfer, this 90-minute clinic taught by a PGA professional is an opportunity to learn the basics or sharpen your skills. Golf clubs will be provided, and you can enjoy the awards dinner afterward. The clinic starts at 4:00 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up for this exciting option today before all the spots are gone!
Double Platinum - Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
You are a sponsor of the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation.
Includes eight players with dinner for each player.
You are a sponsor of the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation.
Includes eight players with dinner for each player.
Platinum Level Sponsor
$5,000
This premier sponsorship level recognizes your support of the costs associated with Golf and the Awards Dinner and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarship Fund.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Platinum Level Sponsor on signage displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas, Tee box signage, plus an opportunity for a booth during the Awards program to promote your business • Your Company-supplied materials placed in the golfer's welcome bag • Golf and Dinner for 4 included.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
4 Players Included
This premier sponsorship level recognizes your support of the costs associated with Golf and the Awards Dinner and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarship Fund.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Platinum Level Sponsor on signage displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas, Tee box signage, plus an opportunity for a booth during the Awards program to promote your business • Your Company-supplied materials placed in the golfer's welcome bag • Golf and Dinner for 4 included.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
4 Players Included
Gold Level Sponsor
$2,500
This elite sponsorship level supports the costs of Golfer's Lunch @the Turn, Swag Bag*, Golfer's commemorative Hats*, Trophies, and Awards, as well as your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarships.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Gold Level Sponsor, also on signage displayed in the registration area, Tee Box signage, and Awards Dinner area. Your company provided materials to be placed in Golfer's welcome bags. • Golf and Dinner for 4 included.
*Swag Bags and Hats offer limited opportunities for your company logo or message on these items. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message indicating your interest in these opportunities.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
4 Players Included
This elite sponsorship level supports the costs of Golfer's Lunch @the Turn, Swag Bag*, Golfer's commemorative Hats*, Trophies, and Awards, as well as your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarships.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Gold Level Sponsor, also on signage displayed in the registration area, Tee Box signage, and Awards Dinner area. Your company provided materials to be placed in Golfer's welcome bags. • Golf and Dinner for 4 included.
*Swag Bags and Hats offer limited opportunities for your company logo or message on these items. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message indicating your interest in these opportunities.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
4 Players Included
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,500
This vital sponsorship level is recognized for supporting the on-course Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin contests, Golfer Welcome Gifts, Commemorative Foursome Photos*, and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarships.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Silver Level Sponsor, on Tee Box signage, and also displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas • Your company-supplied material is placed in the golfer's welcome bag. Golf and Dinner for two are included.
*Your company logo and message are printed on the photo border. Note: This option is limited to 2 Silver Level Sponsors. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message indicating interest in this opportunity.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
2 Players Included
This vital sponsorship level is recognized for supporting the on-course Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin contests, Golfer Welcome Gifts, Commemorative Foursome Photos*, and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarships.
Your Company or Individual name and logo are listed on our website as a Silver Level Sponsor, on Tee Box signage, and also displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas • Your company-supplied material is placed in the golfer's welcome bag. Golf and Dinner for two are included.
*Your company logo and message are printed on the photo border. Note: This option is limited to 2 Silver Level Sponsors. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message indicating interest in this opportunity.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
2 Players Included
Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,000
This vital sponsorship level is recognized as supporting the costs of the Continental Breakfast for golfers, the Putting Contest, Bag Tags*, and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarship Program.
Your Company or Individual name and logo will be listed on our website as a Bronze Level Sponsor, on Tee Box signage, and displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas. Golf and Dinner for two are included.
*Bag Tag Sponsor allows a company or individual logo or message to be printed on golfers' bag tags. Note: Bag Tag Sponsorship is limited to only 1 Bronze Level Sponsor. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message to indicate interest in this opportunity.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
2 Players Included
This vital sponsorship level is recognized as supporting the costs of the Continental Breakfast for golfers, the Putting Contest, Bag Tags*, and your generous support for our TMLCF Scholarship Program.
Your Company or Individual name and logo will be listed on our website as a Bronze Level Sponsor, on Tee Box signage, and displayed in the registration and Awards Dinner areas. Golf and Dinner for two are included.
*Bag Tag Sponsor allows a company or individual logo or message to be printed on golfers' bag tags. Note: Bag Tag Sponsorship is limited to only 1 Bronze Level Sponsor. Please use the 'Contact Planner' button to leave a message to indicate interest in this opportunity.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
2 Players Included
Eagle level Sponsor
$700
Advertise your individual, group, or company's support with Golf and Dinner for a Foursome—tee box signage on the golf course and our website.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected]
4 Players Included
Advertise your individual, group, or company's support with Golf and Dinner for a Foursome—tee box signage on the golf course and our website.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected]
4 Players Included
Birdie level Sponsor
$250
Show your individual or company's support. The golf and dinner for singles – includes tee box signage on the golf course and a listing on our website.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
1 Players Included
Show your individual or company's support. The golf and dinner for singles – includes tee box signage on the golf course and a listing on our website.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
1 Players Included
Par 2X - Golf Hole Sponsorship
$300
Promote your Business or group, or support the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Scholarship Program and Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring program. The Par 2K sponsorship includes your customized message displayed in one Golf Hole Tee Box.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
No golf is included with this option.
Promote your Business or group, or support the Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Scholarship Program and Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring program. The Par 2K sponsorship includes your customized message displayed in one Golf Hole Tee Box.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
No golf is included with this option.
Par - Golf Hole Sponsorship
$150
Promote your business or show your individual/group support with signage on one golf course tee box on our website.
No golf is included with this option.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
Promote your business or show your individual/group support with signage on one golf course tee box on our website.
No golf is included with this option.
Please submit your ad image to [email protected].
Par level sponsorship - Golf Hole Sponsor In-kind
$150
This program recognizes In-Kind merchandise donations with a minimum retail value of $200 to be used as giveaways or raffle prizes. It includes one Golf Hole sign at the tee box on the course.
This program recognizes In-Kind merchandise donations with a minimum retail value of $200 to be used as giveaways or raffle prizes. It includes one Golf Hole sign at the tee box on the course.
Raffle Tickets - Arms-Length of Raffle Tickets
$20
Get an Arms-Length of Raffle Tickets and choose which raffle items you want to win. To increase your chances, purchase two or three arms-length raffle tickets.
Get an Arms-Length of Raffle Tickets and choose which raffle items you want to win. To increase your chances, purchase two or three arms-length raffle tickets.
Annual Putting Contest
$10
Grab your putter and compete for annual bragging rights!
If putting is your strong suit, this is your chance to showcase your skills and potentially win a CA$H prize!
Don't miss your chance to participate in this thrilling competition.
Note: Only 1 entry per golfer is allowed for this contest.
Grab your putter and compete for annual bragging rights!
If putting is your strong suit, this is your chance to showcase your skills and potentially win a CA$H prize!
Don't miss your chance to participate in this thrilling competition.
Note: Only 1 entry per golfer is allowed for this contest.
Add a donation for Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation - A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!