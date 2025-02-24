28th Annual Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation Golf Outing

For the beginner or avid golfer, this 90-minute clinic taught by a PGA professional is an opportunity to learn the basics or sharpen your skills. Golf clubs will be provided, and you can enjoy the awards dinner afterward. The clinic starts at 4:00 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up for this exciting option today before all the spots are gone!

For the beginner or avid golfer, this 90-minute clinic taught by a PGA professional is an opportunity to learn the basics or sharpen your skills. Golf clubs will be provided, and you can enjoy the awards dinner afterward. The clinic starts at 4:00 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so sign up for this exciting option today before all the spots are gone!

More details...