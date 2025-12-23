Les Gemmes Incorporated

Hosted by

Les Gemmes Incorporated

About this event

28th Biennial Conclave

4700 Emperor Blvd

Durham, NC 27703, USA

Gemme Registration - Early Bird
$375
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Welcome Meet & Greet | Apr-16 | 2:30p-4:30pm

President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm

Silver Gemmes Breakfast | Apr-17 | 8:30am

Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm

Awards Luncheon | Apr-18 |12:00pm

Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm

Farewell Brunch | Apr-19 | 10:30am

Gemme Registration - Late Registration
$400

Gemstone or Female Guest Registration - (Early Bird)
$375
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy a modified program with access to special curated activities.

Welcome Meet & Greet | Apr-16 | 2:30p-4:30pm

President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm

Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm

Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm


Select ONE of the Following to be included in your full registration. If you select more than one, you will need to pay the additional al la carte price for each additional option

Yellow on the Green - Top Golf Experience ($100)

Mystic Farms Distillery - Singe Barrel Experience ($125)

Makers Market - Creators session ($125)


Gemstone / Female Guest Registration - (No Excursion)
$275
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy a modified program with access to evening events and Hospitality Suite Access.


President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm

Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm

Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm

Gemstone or Female Guest Registration - (Late registration)
$400
Available until Mar 1

Gemstone or Female Guest Registration - (No Excursions)
$300
Available until Mar 1

Pre-Conclave Tour
$75

Journey with us to Greensboro, North Carolina and visit the Illustrious North Carolina A&T State University where three of our four founders earned their Bachelor Degrees. After a brief campus tour and lunch, we will proceed to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum housed in JW Woolworth.

April 16: President's Welcome Reception
$70
April 17: Experience Option 1 - Yellow on the "Green" Top
$100
April 17: Denim & Bling Social - 7:00pm
$75
April 18: Experience Option 2 - Single Barrel Experience
$125

The single barrel experience allows you to make your own barrel of Bourbon Whiskey from start to finish.  You will leave with your own unaged bottle immediately, Once fully aged, you will be able to receive the first production bottle.  Lunch is included

April 18 - Experience Option 3: Makers Market
$125

Fee covers supplies and instructors - Spend time cultivating your creative genius – Candle making (9:30am) | Soaps, soaks and scrubs (11:00am) | Paint and Sip (1:30) | Live floral arrangements (3:30)

April 18: Awards Luncheon - Saturday at Noon
$50
April 18: Diamond Jubilee - Installation Banquet
$95
April 19: Farewell Brunch
$45
Add a donation for Les Gemmes Incorporated

$

