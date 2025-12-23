28th Biennial Conclave

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Welcome Meet & Greet | Apr-16 | 2:30p-4:30pm
President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm
Silver Gemmes Breakfast | Apr-17 | 8:30am
Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm
Awards Luncheon | Apr-18 |12:00pm
Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm
Farewell Brunch | Apr-19 | 10:30am
Enjoy a modified program with access to special curated activities.
Welcome Meet & Greet | Apr-16 | 2:30p-4:30pm
President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm
Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm
Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm
Select ONE of the Following to be included in your full registration. If you select more than one, you will need to pay the additional al la carte price for each additional option
Yellow on the Green - Top Golf Experience ($100)
Mystic Farms Distillery - Singe Barrel Experience ($125)
Makers Market - Creators session ($125)
Enjoy a modified program with access to evening events and Hospitality Suite Access.
President’s Welcome Reception | Apr-16 | 7:30pm
Denim & Bling Social | Apr-17 | 7:30pm
Diamond Jubilee | Apr-18 | 7:30pm
Journey with us to Greensboro, North Carolina and visit the Illustrious North Carolina A&T State University where three of our four founders earned their Bachelor Degrees. After a brief campus tour and lunch, we will proceed to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum housed in JW Woolworth.
The single barrel experience allows you to make your own barrel of Bourbon Whiskey from start to finish. You will leave with your own unaged bottle immediately, Once fully aged, you will be able to receive the first production bottle. Lunch is included
Fee covers supplies and instructors - Spend time cultivating your creative genius – Candle making (9:30am) | Soaps, soaks and scrubs (11:00am) | Paint and Sip (1:30) | Live floral arrangements (3:30)
