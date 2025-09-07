28th Credle Family Reunion 2026

Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Decatur Downtown/Emory 130 Clairemont Ave

Decatur, GA 30030, USA

Early Bird Registration *Open Now
$125

Early Bird Discount through 1/31/2026.

Regular Adult Registration
$135

Ages 13-79 through 7/31/2026.

Legacy Registration - Senior Recognition
$75

Discounted for our Legacy Seniors ages 80+ through 7/31/2026.

Youth Registration
$75

Ages 5-12 through 7/31/2026.

Children
Free

Children 4 and under FREE ATTENDANCE.

Enter names and birthdates for each child in your household attending for ages 4 and under.

(If a T-shirt desired, add $15 per child's T-shirt under Children T-Shirt - next section.)

Children T-Shirt
$15

Add $15 for each registered child in your household ages 4 and under to cover cost.


Ages 4 and under eat and participate for FREE. Enter Name(s) and T-Shirt Size(s) below.

Additional T-Shirt Purchases
$15
  • I need additional T-Shirts (Youth-Adult).
  • I'm unable to attend but would like a T--Shirt.

Please add fee - $ for for each Xtra size over XL

Additional $2 for T-Shirt Size 2X
$2

Choose this option to add $2 per T-Shirt size 2X needed.

Additional $3 for T-Shirt Size 3X
$3

Choose this option to add $3 per T-Shirt size 3X needed.

Additional $4 for T-Shirt Size 4X
$4

Choose this option to add $4 per T-Shirt size 4X needed.

Late Registration
$50

ADD $50 late registration fee AFTER July 31, 2026. Window will close once venue reaches capacity.

Souvenir Journal Sponsor
$50

Full Page Ad

  • Promote Your Business or
  • Recognize A Loved One "In Honor Of" or "In Memory Of"
  • Email Ad, Business card, or logo to: [email protected].
Souvenir Journal Sponsor
$35

Half 1/2 Page Ad

  • Promote Your Business or
  • Recognize A Loved One "In Honor Of" or "In Memory Of"
  • Email Business card, logo, or Ad to: [email protected].
Souvenir Journal Sponsor
$20

Qurarter 1/4 Page Ad

  • Promote Your Business or
  • Recognize A Loved One "In Honor Of" or "In Memory Of" Email Business card, logo, or ad to: [email protected].
Souvenir Journal Sponsor
$10

Patron Supporter $10


Your Name listed in Recognition of Your Support

2026 Supporter - $25 donation
$25

I am unable to attend or would like to help contribute to the expenses of the 2026 reunion with this donation.

Registration Sponsor - Early Bird Promo $125 now- 1/31/2026
$125
Available until Feb 1

I would like to sponsor a registration for a family member (TBD by committee) or you may enter their name and info here. Also, let us know by emailing us at [email protected].

Registration Sponsor - Regular Period $135 2/1/26- 7/31/26
$135

I would like to sponsor a registration for a family member (TBD by committee) or you may enter their name and info here. Also, let us know by emailing us at [email protected].

Business Expo
$50

Promote your business and services during the reunion. Table and chair provided. Vendor is Responsible for setup/breakdown and protecting your items. Your business will also be recognized on our family facebook page (We are Credle Strong2026) page prior to the reunion. For more information, email us at [email protected].


- There is a $50 charge per Vendor (limited availability)


Please email the following information to [email protected] with subject line:


BUSINESS EXPO


Company Name:_________________________

Company Representative Name: ____________

Representative Phone Number#: ____________

Business Category/Product Service: __________

Business Address:  ________________________

Business Phone #: ________________________

Business Email: __________________________

Business Website: _________________________


*CFR Team will contact you with more information.


Add a donation for Credle Family Reunion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!