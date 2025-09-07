28th Credle Family Reunion 2026

Decatur, GA 30030, USA
Early Bird Discount through 1/31/2026.
Ages 13-79 through 7/31/2026.
Discounted for our Legacy Seniors ages 80+ through 7/31/2026.
Ages 5-12 through 7/31/2026.
Children 4 and under FREE ATTENDANCE.
Enter names and birthdates for each child in your household attending for ages 4 and under.
(If a T-shirt desired, add $15 per child's T-shirt under Children T-Shirt - next section.)
Add $15 for each registered child in your household ages 4 and under to cover cost.
Ages 4 and under eat and participate for FREE. Enter Name(s) and T-Shirt Size(s) below.
Please add fee - $ for for each Xtra size over XL
Choose this option to add $2 per T-Shirt size 2X needed.
Choose this option to add $3 per T-Shirt size 3X needed.
Choose this option to add $4 per T-Shirt size 4X needed.
ADD $50 late registration fee AFTER July 31, 2026. Window will close once venue reaches capacity.
Full Page Ad
Half 1/2 Page Ad
Qurarter 1/4 Page Ad
Patron Supporter $10
Your Name listed in Recognition of Your Support
I am unable to attend or would like to help contribute to the expenses of the 2026 reunion with this donation.
I would like to sponsor a registration for a family member (TBD by committee) or you may enter their name and info here. Also, let us know by emailing us at [email protected].
Promote your business and services during the reunion. Table and chair provided. Vendor is Responsible for setup/breakdown and protecting your items. Your business will also be recognized on our family facebook page (We are Credle Strong2026) page prior to the reunion. For more information, email us at [email protected].
- There is a $50 charge per Vendor (limited availability)
Please email the following information to [email protected] with subject line:
BUSINESS EXPO
Company Name:_________________________
Company Representative Name: ____________
Representative Phone Number#: ____________
Business Category/Product Service: __________
Business Address: ________________________
Business Phone #: ________________________
Business Email: __________________________
Business Website: _________________________
*CFR Team will contact you with more information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!