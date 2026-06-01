28th Red Ribbon Day Registration

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About this event
Registration begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a warmup at 9:45 AM. The walk officially starts at 10:00 AM. All registered walkers will also receive access to the free Family Fun Festival.
For walk groups of 10 or more, use code GROUP15 for 15% off.
This ticket is for senior citizens ages 60 and up.
Registration begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a warmup at 9:45 AM. The walk officially starts at 10:00 AM. All registered senior walkers will also receive access to the free Family Fun Festival.
For walk groups of 10 or more, use code GROUP15 for 15% off.
This free event starts at 12 pm.
This registration option is for individuals who are not participating in the walk but would still like to support the mission through fundraising efforts. Funds raised will help support prevention, recovery, and mental health initiatives in our communities.
$
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