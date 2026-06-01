Prevention Links

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Prevention Links

About this event

28th Red Ribbon Day Registration

995 Springfield Ave

Cranford, NJ 07016, USA

Walker Registration
$20

Registration begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a warmup at 9:45 AM. The walk officially starts at 10:00 AM. All registered walkers will also receive access to the free Family Fun Festival.


For walk groups of 10 or more, use code GROUP15 for 15% off.

Senior Walker Registration
$15

This ticket is for senior citizens ages 60 and up.

Registration begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a warmup at 9:45 AM. The walk officially starts at 10:00 AM. All registered senior walkers will also receive access to the free Family Fun Festival.


For walk groups of 10 or more, use code GROUP15 for 15% off.

Family Fun Festival
Free

This free event starts at 12 pm.

Fundraise Only
Free

This registration option is for individuals who are not participating in the walk but would still like to support the mission through fundraising efforts. Funds raised will help support prevention, recovery, and mental health initiatives in our communities.

Supporter Sponsor (Exhibitor)
$250
  • Includes 1 table and 2 chairs for an all-day exhibit
  • Up to 10 walk team members
  • T-shirts, water bottles, and swag bags
  • Listing in the Red Ribbon Day program guide
  • Mention in media releases and news articles
Advocate Sponsor
$500
  • Up to 25 walk team members
  • T-shirts, water bottles, and swag bags for all participants
  • All-day exhibitor table
  • Lower-row, small logo on event t-shirts
  • Branded walk team banner
  • Logo on Prevention Links website and print materials
  • Mention in media releases and news articles
  • Recognition in our annual report and Red Ribbon program guide
  • Group social media shoutout with other Advocate Sponsors
Champion Sponsor
$1,000
  • Up to 75 walk team members
  • Team t-shirts, water bottles, and swag bags
  • Middle-row, medium logo on event t-shirts
  • Prime exhibitor placement for the full day
  • Branded walk team banner
  • Logo on print materials and Prevention Links website
  • Mention in media releases and news articles
  • Recognition in our annual report and Red Ribbon program guide
  • Group social media shoutout with other Champion Sponsors
Visionary Sponsor
$2,500
  • Up to 100 walk team members
  • T-shirts, water bottles, and swag bags for all team members
  • Large logo on check-points along the walk course
  • Upper-middle row, large logo on official event t-shirts
  • Prime exhibitor placement for the entire event
  • Branded walk team banner
  • Logo featured on all print materials and on the Prevention Links website
  • Mention in media releases and news articles
  • Special recognition in our annual report and Red Ribbon program guide
  • Individual social media spotlight post
Changemaker Sponsor
$5,000
  • Unlimited walk team members
  • Premium perks for all team members: event t-shirts, water bottles, and swag bags
  • Speaking opportunity during the Red Ribbon Day ceremony
  • Extra-large logo on event lawn signs and all course check-points
  • Top-row, extra-large logo on official event t-shirts
  • Prime exhibitor placement for the entire event
  • Branded walk team banner
  • Top-tier sponsor listing in press releases and media coverage
  • Featured logo on all print materials and on the Prevention Links website
  • Special recognition in our annual report and Red Ribbon program guide
  • Individual social media spotlight post
Add a donation for Prevention Links

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