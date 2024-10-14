Sotomayor Band Parent Association

Sotomayor Band Parent Association

Sotomayor Band Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

A Grinch Christmas Basket 1 - Presented by the Clarinets
$50

Starting bid

Grinch Raffle Box 1 Value - $170 1. Trombone playing Grinch - $25 2. Grinch Long fleece hoodie (L) - $40 3. Grinch slippers - $20 4. 3 pack Grinch socks -$15 5. Grinch gift set (mug, socks, ceramic door hanger) - $12 6. Kids Grinch fleece pullover (XL) - $13 7. Vintage light up Grinch Decor - $20 8. Max stuffie - $7 9. Green tumbler and Grinch Straw Cover - $8 10. Grinch wooden block calendar - $10
A Grinch Christmas Basket 2 - Presented by the Clarinets
$50

Starting bid

Grinch Raffle Box 2 Value - $213 1. Grinch dangle earrings, Grinch studs, Grinch badge reel - $35 2. Grinch Squish mallow - $20 3. Grinch Pajama Bottoms (L) - $10 4. Red Holiday Starbucks Insulated Mug and Grinch Straw Topper - $28 5. Grinch Hoodie (L) - $40 6. Grinch mug, cappuccino mix and vanilla syrup - $7 7. 3 Pack of Grinch socks -$15 8. Grinch Decoration holding wreath and tree - $20 9. Grinch Advent Calendar and Decorations - $26 10. Grinch knee high socks - $12
Thank Goodness For Tacos - Presented by the Color Guard
$100

Starting bid

Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker - $200 Hornitos Reposado Tequila - $24 Triple Sec - $6 3 Tiered Bar Class Rimmer - $10 Cocktail Shaker Kit - $20 3 Pack Flavored Rimming Salt - $18 Cactus Stem Margarita Glasses (4) - $25 Taco Themed Kitchen Towels - $15 Taco Tuesday Cookbook - $15 9 Piece Taco Serving Set - $25 Old El Paso Bold Taco Shells (2) - $6 24 oz McCormick Taco Seasoning - $20 Variety Cholula Hot Sauce (3) - $12 Taco Truck Ornament - $5 Taco Themed Stickers - $8 Avocado Tool - $6 Meat Chopper - $5 Schott's Gift Card - $25 HEB Gift Card (2) - $60 ($30 each) Total Value $520
We Love Coffee - Presented by the Euphoniums
$100

Starting bid

1. But Coffee First Electric Wax Warmer $15.00 2. Vanilla and Caramel Spice scented 6 piece wax cube $3.00 3. Caramel Cold Brew M&M's 9 oz $2.00 3. White Keurig K Express Single Serve coffee maker $30.00 4. Black Bodum 12 oz French Press Coffee Maker $16.00 4. Sealy Coffee Mug Warmer $12.99 5. Oversized 60x70 inch Decorative White throw blanket $ 12.99 6. Large Brown Wicker Basket 17"x13"x12" $13.99 7. Set of 2 Brown Wicker Baskets 17"x 13"x 7", 15.6"x 11.6"x 6" $ 38.00 8. 40 oz Ozark Trail Black stainless steel tumbler with straw/Sotomayor personalization $30.00 9. 30 oz Ozark Trail Slim Insulated tumbler/Sotomayor personalization $20.00 10. 2 Black and White gingham print dish towels/Coffee Time, Sotomayor Band personalization $15.00 11. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99 12. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99 13. Aramaccino Bakery and Cafe Vanilla Latte Candle $6.99 14. Starbuck Hot Cocoa Classic 8 envelopes $6.99 15. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99 16. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99 17. Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll 24 K cup pods $11.99 18. The Original Donut Shop Coffee Peppermint Bark 24 K cup pods $11.99 19. Lavazza Holiday Blend Medium Roast ground coffee 10.5 oz $4.99 20. Paramount Roasters White Mocha Latte ground coffee 12 oz $5.99 21. Torani French Vanilla flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49 22. Torani White Chocolate flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49 23. Torani Classic Caramel flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $ 7.49 24. Tosacrelli Hazelnut Wafer rolls 12 oz $4.49 25. Ferrero Rocher chocolates 5.3 oz $8.99 26. Glutenetto Raspberry Linzer gluten-free cookies 5 oz $4.49 27. Highland Speciality Shortbread Fingers 10.5 oz $3.99 28. Dibella Biscotti double chocolate fudge cookies $4.99 29. Christmas Tea Kettle/Coffee Mug set $9.99 30. Set of 2 matching Sotomayor personalized coffee mugs $15.00 31. Christmas Dog coffee mug $4.99 32. Christmas Cat coffee mug $5.99 33. Candy Cane wishes coffee mug $4.99 34. Red and white bows coffee mugs $4.99 35. Wooden Farmhouse coffee tray $20.00 36. Sotomayor personalized earrings-Leopard print $5.00 37. Sotomayor personalized tassel earrings-$5.00 38. Sotomayor personalized Trucker cap-Leopard print $15.00
Hello Kitty Basket 1 - Presented by the Flutes
$50

Starting bid

HK Otamatone musical instrument $48 Stuffed HK, HK lip gloss, HK pen $28 HK blanket $20 HK ramen bowl, HK tote bag, HK stickers $39 HK backpack $20 HK Sport Tumbler $25 Daiso basket $6 Value $186
Hello Kitty Basket 2 - Presented by the Flutes
$25

Starting bid

HK small plushy $9 HK large pillow plushy $13 HK house shoes $17 HK pouches (2) $13
Sweet Sensations Baking Basket - Presented by the Horns
$50

Starting bid

Thirty-One Tote Rolling Pin Set Notepad Kitchen Towel Set Peppermint Crunch Gingerbread Measuring Cups Sugar Cookie Mix - 2 Chocolate Chip Mix Frosting - 2 Peanut Butter Cookie Mix Measuring Cup Large Whisk Small Whisk Spatula Set Small Muffin Tin Silicone Pot Holders Gnome Oven Mitt Set Cookie Gnome Set Whip Cream Maker - Pampered Chef Mini Fluted Cake Pan - Pampered Chef Cake Tester - Pampered Chef All Purpose Spreader Italian Herb Bread Mix Recipe Cards Festive Holiday Dessert Cookbook License Plate Wildcat Ornaments - 2 Wildcat Holiday Shirt
A Day at the Beach - Presented by the Low Reeds
$100

Starting bid

Beach Tent - $60 Portable Lock Box - $23 Waterproof Phone Case - $12 Academy Gift Card - $40 Starfish Tic Tac Toe - $25 Sunscreen (3) $30 Fish Flip Flops - $24 Boogie Board - $27 Beach Bag - $10 Towels (2) - $10 Walmart Gift Card - $25 Wagon - $85 Snorkel Mask (2) - $30 Beach Ball - $7 Beach Chair - $34 Cooler - $45
Ultimate Tailgate Party Pack - Presented by Percussion
$100

Starting bid

Foldable Wagon - $59.99 Tailgating Table with Cooler - $44.99 8ft Beer Pong Table - $89.99 Ring Toss Game - $23.99 Yeti Rambler 16oz cup (2) - $50 Grill Caddy - $31.86 MasterCard gift card - $25 Total Value $325.82
Tailgate Basket 2 - Presented by Percussions
$100

Starting bid

Total Value - $354 Blackstone Portable Griddle - $299 Blackstone Griddle Accessories - $55
A Cozy Night In - Presented by the Trombones
$100

Starting bid

$50 Door Dash Gift Card $25 Restaurant Gift Card $35 Basket $7 12 Pack of Sprite $20 Yahtzee Game $20 True Colors Game $20 50X70 Blanket $10 30ct Krabby Patty Gummies $35 Cozy Sherpa Blanket 50X60 $4 Raspberry Holiday Tree Cookies $6 Thatchers Caramel Corn & Nuts $4 Doritos Nacho Cheese $18 Rae Dunn Cozy Socks (4) $6 Skittles Pop'd Freeze Dried Candy $4 Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowman $13 Caramel M& M's (family size) $5 Uno Card Game $2 Cherry Coca Cola 2 Liter $2 Original Coca Cola 2 Liter $23 Highland Cow Onesie (XL) $23 Tired Panda Onesie (L) $13 Disney Pixar Soul DVD $27 Illuminations Despicable Me (4 movie collection)
We All Scream for Ice Cream - Presented by the Trumpets
$50

Starting bid

Bowls & Spoons - $20 Towels - $10 Wafer & Sugar Cones - $8 Rolled Ice Cream Board Maker - $40 Ice Cream Maker - $40 Ice Cream Scoop - $10 Milk Shake Glasses & Straws - $30 Waffle Bowl Maker - $44 Cold Stone Gift Card - $10 Themed Ornament - $3 Dairy Queen Gift Card - $25 Total Value - $260
A Night at the Movies - Presented by the Tubas
$50

Starting bid

Santikos Movie Theater Gift Card ($50) Large, Soft Movie Night Throw Blanket ($28) Metal Wall Art Popcorn Sign ($10) Movie Night Popcorn Flavoring Kit ($20) Urban Accents Sweet Shoppe Popcorn Set ($22) Assorted Candies ($15) Decorative Popcorn Bucket ($8) Microwave Popcorn ($5) 6-pack Coca Cola bottles ($7) Large Storage Basket ($12) Total Retail Value (~$177)

