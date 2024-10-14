Sotomayor Band Winter Wonderland Silent Auction

A Grinch Christmas Basket 1 - Presented by the Clarinets
$50
Starting bid
Grinch Raffle Box 1 Value - $170
1. Trombone playing Grinch - $25
2. Grinch Long fleece hoodie (L) - $40
3. Grinch slippers - $20
4. 3 pack Grinch socks -$15
5. Grinch gift set (mug, socks, ceramic door hanger) - $12
6. Kids Grinch fleece pullover (XL) - $13
7. Vintage light up Grinch Decor - $20
8. Max stuffie - $7
9. Green tumbler and Grinch Straw Cover - $8
10. Grinch wooden block calendar - $10
Grinch Raffle Box 1 Value - $170
1. Trombone playing Grinch - $25
2. Grinch Long fleece hoodie (L) - $40
3. Grinch slippers - $20
4. 3 pack Grinch socks -$15
5. Grinch gift set (mug, socks, ceramic door hanger) - $12
6. Kids Grinch fleece pullover (XL) - $13
7. Vintage light up Grinch Decor - $20
8. Max stuffie - $7
9. Green tumbler and Grinch Straw Cover - $8
10. Grinch wooden block calendar - $10
A Grinch Christmas Basket 2 - Presented by the Clarinets
$50
Starting bid
Grinch Raffle Box 2 Value - $213
1. Grinch dangle earrings, Grinch studs, Grinch badge reel - $35
2. Grinch Squish mallow - $20
3. Grinch Pajama Bottoms (L) - $10
4. Red Holiday Starbucks Insulated Mug and Grinch Straw Topper - $28
5. Grinch Hoodie (L) - $40
6. Grinch mug, cappuccino mix and vanilla syrup - $7
7. 3 Pack of Grinch socks -$15
8. Grinch Decoration holding wreath and tree - $20
9. Grinch Advent Calendar and Decorations - $26
10. Grinch knee high socks - $12
Grinch Raffle Box 2 Value - $213
1. Grinch dangle earrings, Grinch studs, Grinch badge reel - $35
2. Grinch Squish mallow - $20
3. Grinch Pajama Bottoms (L) - $10
4. Red Holiday Starbucks Insulated Mug and Grinch Straw Topper - $28
5. Grinch Hoodie (L) - $40
6. Grinch mug, cappuccino mix and vanilla syrup - $7
7. 3 Pack of Grinch socks -$15
8. Grinch Decoration holding wreath and tree - $20
9. Grinch Advent Calendar and Decorations - $26
10. Grinch knee high socks - $12
Thank Goodness For Tacos - Presented by the Color Guard
$100
Starting bid
Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker - $200
Hornitos Reposado Tequila - $24
Triple Sec - $6
3 Tiered Bar Class Rimmer - $10
Cocktail Shaker Kit - $20
3 Pack Flavored Rimming Salt - $18
Cactus Stem Margarita Glasses (4) - $25
Taco Themed Kitchen Towels - $15
Taco Tuesday Cookbook - $15
9 Piece Taco Serving Set - $25
Old El Paso Bold Taco Shells (2) - $6
24 oz McCormick Taco Seasoning - $20
Variety Cholula Hot Sauce (3) - $12
Taco Truck Ornament - $5
Taco Themed Stickers - $8
Avocado Tool - $6
Meat Chopper - $5
Schott's Gift Card - $25
HEB Gift Card (2) - $60 ($30 each)
Total Value $520
Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker - $200
Hornitos Reposado Tequila - $24
Triple Sec - $6
3 Tiered Bar Class Rimmer - $10
Cocktail Shaker Kit - $20
3 Pack Flavored Rimming Salt - $18
Cactus Stem Margarita Glasses (4) - $25
Taco Themed Kitchen Towels - $15
Taco Tuesday Cookbook - $15
9 Piece Taco Serving Set - $25
Old El Paso Bold Taco Shells (2) - $6
24 oz McCormick Taco Seasoning - $20
Variety Cholula Hot Sauce (3) - $12
Taco Truck Ornament - $5
Taco Themed Stickers - $8
Avocado Tool - $6
Meat Chopper - $5
Schott's Gift Card - $25
HEB Gift Card (2) - $60 ($30 each)
Total Value $520
We Love Coffee - Presented by the Euphoniums
$100
Starting bid
1. But Coffee First Electric Wax Warmer $15.00
2. Vanilla and Caramel Spice scented 6 piece wax cube $3.00
3. Caramel Cold Brew M&M's 9 oz $2.00
3. White Keurig K Express Single Serve coffee maker $30.00
4. Black Bodum 12 oz French Press Coffee Maker $16.00
4. Sealy Coffee Mug Warmer $12.99
5. Oversized 60x70 inch Decorative White throw blanket $ 12.99
6. Large Brown Wicker Basket 17"x13"x12" $13.99
7. Set of 2 Brown Wicker Baskets 17"x 13"x 7", 15.6"x 11.6"x 6" $ 38.00
8. 40 oz Ozark Trail Black stainless steel tumbler with straw/Sotomayor personalization $30.00
9. 30 oz Ozark Trail Slim Insulated tumbler/Sotomayor personalization $20.00
10. 2 Black and White gingham print dish towels/Coffee Time, Sotomayor Band personalization $15.00
11. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99
12. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99
13. Aramaccino Bakery and Cafe Vanilla Latte Candle $6.99
14. Starbuck Hot Cocoa Classic 8 envelopes $6.99
15. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99
16. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99
17. Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll 24 K cup pods $11.99
18. The Original Donut Shop Coffee Peppermint Bark 24 K cup pods $11.99
19. Lavazza Holiday Blend Medium Roast ground coffee 10.5 oz $4.99
20. Paramount Roasters White Mocha Latte ground coffee 12 oz $5.99
21. Torani French Vanilla flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49
22. Torani White Chocolate flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49
23. Torani Classic Caramel flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $ 7.49
24. Tosacrelli Hazelnut Wafer rolls 12 oz $4.49
25. Ferrero Rocher chocolates 5.3 oz $8.99
26. Glutenetto Raspberry Linzer gluten-free cookies 5 oz $4.49
27. Highland Speciality Shortbread Fingers 10.5 oz $3.99
28. Dibella Biscotti double chocolate fudge cookies $4.99
29. Christmas Tea Kettle/Coffee Mug set $9.99
30. Set of 2 matching Sotomayor personalized coffee mugs $15.00
31. Christmas Dog coffee mug $4.99
32. Christmas Cat coffee mug $5.99
33. Candy Cane wishes coffee mug $4.99
34. Red and white bows coffee mugs $4.99
35. Wooden Farmhouse coffee tray $20.00
36. Sotomayor personalized earrings-Leopard print $5.00
37. Sotomayor personalized tassel earrings-$5.00
38. Sotomayor personalized Trucker cap-Leopard print $15.00
1. But Coffee First Electric Wax Warmer $15.00
2. Vanilla and Caramel Spice scented 6 piece wax cube $3.00
3. Caramel Cold Brew M&M's 9 oz $2.00
3. White Keurig K Express Single Serve coffee maker $30.00
4. Black Bodum 12 oz French Press Coffee Maker $16.00
4. Sealy Coffee Mug Warmer $12.99
5. Oversized 60x70 inch Decorative White throw blanket $ 12.99
6. Large Brown Wicker Basket 17"x13"x12" $13.99
7. Set of 2 Brown Wicker Baskets 17"x 13"x 7", 15.6"x 11.6"x 6" $ 38.00
8. 40 oz Ozark Trail Black stainless steel tumbler with straw/Sotomayor personalization $30.00
9. 30 oz Ozark Trail Slim Insulated tumbler/Sotomayor personalization $20.00
10. 2 Black and White gingham print dish towels/Coffee Time, Sotomayor Band personalization $15.00
11. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99
12. Elum Coffee to Go Cups, Lids and Sleeves- set of 12 $4.99
13. Aramaccino Bakery and Cafe Vanilla Latte Candle $6.99
14. Starbuck Hot Cocoa Classic 8 envelopes $6.99
15. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99
16. Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate-Signature Black 32 oz $6.99
17. Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll 24 K cup pods $11.99
18. The Original Donut Shop Coffee Peppermint Bark 24 K cup pods $11.99
19. Lavazza Holiday Blend Medium Roast ground coffee 10.5 oz $4.99
20. Paramount Roasters White Mocha Latte ground coffee 12 oz $5.99
21. Torani French Vanilla flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49
22. Torani White Chocolate flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $7.49
23. Torani Classic Caramel flavored coffee syrup 25.4 oz $ 7.49
24. Tosacrelli Hazelnut Wafer rolls 12 oz $4.49
25. Ferrero Rocher chocolates 5.3 oz $8.99
26. Glutenetto Raspberry Linzer gluten-free cookies 5 oz $4.49
27. Highland Speciality Shortbread Fingers 10.5 oz $3.99
28. Dibella Biscotti double chocolate fudge cookies $4.99
29. Christmas Tea Kettle/Coffee Mug set $9.99
30. Set of 2 matching Sotomayor personalized coffee mugs $15.00
31. Christmas Dog coffee mug $4.99
32. Christmas Cat coffee mug $5.99
33. Candy Cane wishes coffee mug $4.99
34. Red and white bows coffee mugs $4.99
35. Wooden Farmhouse coffee tray $20.00
36. Sotomayor personalized earrings-Leopard print $5.00
37. Sotomayor personalized tassel earrings-$5.00
38. Sotomayor personalized Trucker cap-Leopard print $15.00
Hello Kitty Basket 1 - Presented by the Flutes
$50
Starting bid
HK Otamatone musical instrument $48
Stuffed HK, HK lip gloss, HK pen $28
HK blanket $20
HK ramen bowl, HK tote bag, HK stickers $39
HK backpack $20
HK Sport Tumbler $25
Daiso basket $6
Value $186
HK Otamatone musical instrument $48
Stuffed HK, HK lip gloss, HK pen $28
HK blanket $20
HK ramen bowl, HK tote bag, HK stickers $39
HK backpack $20
HK Sport Tumbler $25
Daiso basket $6
Value $186
Hello Kitty Basket 2 - Presented by the Flutes
$25
Starting bid
HK small plushy $9
HK large pillow plushy $13
HK house shoes $17
HK pouches (2) $13
HK small plushy $9
HK large pillow plushy $13
HK house shoes $17
HK pouches (2) $13
Sweet Sensations Baking Basket - Presented by the Horns
$50
Starting bid
Thirty-One Tote
Rolling Pin Set
Notepad
Kitchen Towel Set
Peppermint Crunch
Gingerbread Measuring Cups
Sugar Cookie Mix - 2
Chocolate Chip Mix
Frosting - 2
Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
Measuring Cup
Large Whisk
Small Whisk
Spatula Set
Small Muffin Tin
Silicone Pot Holders
Gnome Oven Mitt Set
Cookie Gnome Set
Whip Cream Maker - Pampered Chef
Mini Fluted Cake Pan - Pampered Chef
Cake Tester - Pampered Chef
All Purpose Spreader
Italian Herb Bread Mix
Recipe Cards
Festive Holiday Dessert Cookbook
License Plate
Wildcat Ornaments - 2
Wildcat Holiday Shirt
Thirty-One Tote
Rolling Pin Set
Notepad
Kitchen Towel Set
Peppermint Crunch
Gingerbread Measuring Cups
Sugar Cookie Mix - 2
Chocolate Chip Mix
Frosting - 2
Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
Measuring Cup
Large Whisk
Small Whisk
Spatula Set
Small Muffin Tin
Silicone Pot Holders
Gnome Oven Mitt Set
Cookie Gnome Set
Whip Cream Maker - Pampered Chef
Mini Fluted Cake Pan - Pampered Chef
Cake Tester - Pampered Chef
All Purpose Spreader
Italian Herb Bread Mix
Recipe Cards
Festive Holiday Dessert Cookbook
License Plate
Wildcat Ornaments - 2
Wildcat Holiday Shirt
A Day at the Beach - Presented by the Low Reeds
$100
Starting bid
Beach Tent - $60
Portable Lock Box - $23
Waterproof Phone Case - $12
Academy Gift Card - $40
Starfish Tic Tac Toe - $25
Sunscreen (3) $30
Fish Flip Flops - $24
Boogie Board - $27
Beach Bag - $10
Towels (2) - $10
Walmart Gift Card - $25
Wagon - $85
Snorkel Mask (2) - $30
Beach Ball - $7
Beach Chair - $34
Cooler - $45
Beach Tent - $60
Portable Lock Box - $23
Waterproof Phone Case - $12
Academy Gift Card - $40
Starfish Tic Tac Toe - $25
Sunscreen (3) $30
Fish Flip Flops - $24
Boogie Board - $27
Beach Bag - $10
Towels (2) - $10
Walmart Gift Card - $25
Wagon - $85
Snorkel Mask (2) - $30
Beach Ball - $7
Beach Chair - $34
Cooler - $45
Ultimate Tailgate Party Pack - Presented by Percussion
$100
Starting bid
Foldable Wagon - $59.99
Tailgating Table with Cooler - $44.99
8ft Beer Pong Table - $89.99
Ring Toss Game - $23.99
Yeti Rambler 16oz cup (2) - $50
Grill Caddy - $31.86
MasterCard gift card - $25
Total Value $325.82
Foldable Wagon - $59.99
Tailgating Table with Cooler - $44.99
8ft Beer Pong Table - $89.99
Ring Toss Game - $23.99
Yeti Rambler 16oz cup (2) - $50
Grill Caddy - $31.86
MasterCard gift card - $25
Total Value $325.82
Tailgate Basket 2 - Presented by Percussions
$100
Starting bid
Total Value - $354
Blackstone Portable Griddle - $299
Blackstone Griddle Accessories - $55
Total Value - $354
Blackstone Portable Griddle - $299
Blackstone Griddle Accessories - $55
A Cozy Night In - Presented by the Trombones
$100
Starting bid
$50 Door Dash Gift Card
$25 Restaurant Gift Card
$35 Basket
$7 12 Pack of Sprite
$20 Yahtzee Game
$20 True Colors Game
$20 50X70 Blanket
$10 30ct Krabby Patty Gummies
$35 Cozy Sherpa Blanket 50X60
$4 Raspberry Holiday Tree Cookies
$6 Thatchers Caramel Corn & Nuts
$4 Doritos Nacho Cheese
$18 Rae Dunn Cozy Socks (4)
$6 Skittles Pop'd Freeze Dried Candy
$4 Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowman
$13 Caramel M& M's (family size)
$5 Uno Card Game
$2 Cherry Coca Cola 2 Liter
$2 Original Coca Cola 2 Liter
$23 Highland Cow Onesie (XL)
$23 Tired Panda Onesie (L)
$13 Disney Pixar Soul DVD
$27 Illuminations Despicable Me (4 movie collection)
$50 Door Dash Gift Card
$25 Restaurant Gift Card
$35 Basket
$7 12 Pack of Sprite
$20 Yahtzee Game
$20 True Colors Game
$20 50X70 Blanket
$10 30ct Krabby Patty Gummies
$35 Cozy Sherpa Blanket 50X60
$4 Raspberry Holiday Tree Cookies
$6 Thatchers Caramel Corn & Nuts
$4 Doritos Nacho Cheese
$18 Rae Dunn Cozy Socks (4)
$6 Skittles Pop'd Freeze Dried Candy
$4 Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowman
$13 Caramel M& M's (family size)
$5 Uno Card Game
$2 Cherry Coca Cola 2 Liter
$2 Original Coca Cola 2 Liter
$23 Highland Cow Onesie (XL)
$23 Tired Panda Onesie (L)
$13 Disney Pixar Soul DVD
$27 Illuminations Despicable Me (4 movie collection)
We All Scream for Ice Cream - Presented by the Trumpets
Santikos Movie Theater Gift Card ($50)
Large, Soft Movie Night Throw Blanket ($28)
Metal Wall Art Popcorn Sign ($10)
Movie Night Popcorn Flavoring Kit ($20)
Urban Accents Sweet Shoppe Popcorn Set ($22)
Assorted Candies ($15)
Decorative Popcorn Bucket ($8)
Microwave Popcorn ($5)
6-pack Coca Cola bottles ($7)
Large Storage Basket ($12)
Total Retail Value (~$177)
Santikos Movie Theater Gift Card ($50)
Large, Soft Movie Night Throw Blanket ($28)
Metal Wall Art Popcorn Sign ($10)
Movie Night Popcorn Flavoring Kit ($20)
Urban Accents Sweet Shoppe Popcorn Set ($22)
Assorted Candies ($15)
Decorative Popcorn Bucket ($8)
Microwave Popcorn ($5)
6-pack Coca Cola bottles ($7)
Large Storage Basket ($12)
Total Retail Value (~$177)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!