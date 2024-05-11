Logo
Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital
SCGH Microsurgery & Mock Interview Workshop

SCGH Simulation Centre

1. Microsurgical Skills ($50 NMHS, $100 WA Health, Students & Nurses free)

Hands on workshop offers participants an introductory learning experience in microvascular anastomosis. Participants will gain proficiency in setting up a microscope, knot tying, and anastomosis on an animal tissue model.

- 2 participants per station


Program 8:00am- 12:30pm

1. Working under the Microscope

2. End to End Anastomosis

3.  End to Side Anastomosis 


2. SET Applicants Mini Mock Interview ($25, open to everyone as of 30/4)

The afternoon will follow with a mini mock interview stations for SET Applicants so you may practice your responses and receive feedback from seniors.

- 2 participants per station

- Non-NMHS personnel are welcome to apply to the waitlist.


Program 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Mock mini interview style

5 mins per question. 10 mins feedback

