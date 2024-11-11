Women's Council of Realtors Palm Beach County

2025 Bridgerton Gala Sponsorships

The Queen Charlotte Package
$3,000
Queen Charlotte Sponsorship (Top Tier) Investment: Highest tier – the most exclusive package, limited to one or two sponsors. *Title Sponsorship: Officially named as the "Presented by [Sponsor]" on all materials. *Prime Branding: Largest logo placement on all event collateral (banners, website, social media). *VIP Experience: On-Stage Presence: Opportunity to give a short welcome speech or have a video presentation during the event. *VIP Complimentary: VIP tickets for yourself & 1 guest. *Exclusive Media Exposure: Featured in press releases, media mentions, and post-event coverage with an exclusive interview or story on why they’re involved. *Custom Activation: A branded area at the event for their product or services *Post-Event Exposure: Dedicated thank-you ad or social media campaign post-event.
The Lady Violet Package
$2,000
Lady Violet Sponsorship Investment: High tier – still prominent but more than one sponsor allowed. *Co-Branding: Large logo placement on all materials, second only to Diamond Sponsors. *VIP Complimentary: VIP ticket for yourself. Branded Materials: Featured branding on specific event element. *Special Recognition: Verbal recognition from the stage during the event. *Pre-Event Promotion: Prominent inclusion in event promotions (emails, website, social media). *Networking Opportunities: Invitation to VIP networking reception with influencers and industry leaders.
The Lady Danbury Package
$1,000
Lady Danbury Sponsorship Investment: Mid-tier – a strong presence with good value. *Event Branding: Medium logo placement on event collateral (website, signage, social media ). *Reserved Ticket Reserved seating for yourself. *On-Site Branding: Brand recognition at key areas, such as the bar or food stations. *Pre-Event Exposure: Mention in event promotions and social media campaigns. *On-Screen Mention: Featured in the event’s slideshow or screens throughout the evening.
Lady Whistledown Package
$500
Penelope Bridgerton Sponsorship Investment: Lower-mid tier – good for businesses looking for entry-level sponsorship. *Logo Placement: Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, and select signage). . *On-Site Mention: Branding on shared materials at key areas, such as the registration desk or buffet table. *Pre-Event Promotion: Mention in social media and event emails.
Sir Bridergton Package
Free
Colin Bridgerton Sponsorship Investment: Mid-tier – suitable for businesses looking for In-Kind. Sponsorship. *Logo Placement: Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, and select signage). On-Site Mention: Branding on shared materials at key areas, such as the registration desk or buffet table. Pre-Event Promotion: Mention in social media and event emails.
