2025 Bridgerton Gala Sponsorships

Queen Charlotte Sponsorship (Top Tier) Investment:
Highest tier – the most exclusive package, limited to one or two sponsors.
*Title Sponsorship: Officially named as the "Presented by [Sponsor]" on all materials.
*Prime Branding: Largest logo placement on all event collateral (banners, website, social media).
*VIP Experience: On-Stage Presence: Opportunity to give a short welcome speech or have a video presentation during the event.
*VIP Complimentary: VIP tickets for yourself & 1 guest.
*Exclusive Media Exposure: Featured in press releases, media mentions, and post-event coverage with an exclusive interview or story on why they’re involved.
*Custom Activation: A branded area at the event for their product or services
*Post-Event Exposure: Dedicated thank-you ad or social media campaign post-event.
The Lady Violet Package
$2,000
Lady Violet Sponsorship Investment:
High tier – still prominent but more than one sponsor allowed.
*Co-Branding: Large logo placement on all materials, second only to Diamond Sponsors.
*VIP Complimentary: VIP ticket for yourself.
Branded Materials: Featured branding on specific event element.
*Special Recognition: Verbal recognition from the stage during the event.
*Pre-Event Promotion: Prominent inclusion in event promotions (emails, website, social media).
*Networking Opportunities: Invitation to VIP networking reception with influencers and industry leaders.
The Lady Danbury Package
$1,000
Lady Danbury Sponsorship Investment:
Mid-tier – a strong presence with good value.
*Event Branding: Medium logo placement on event collateral (website, signage, social media ).
*Reserved Ticket Reserved seating for yourself.
*On-Site Branding: Brand recognition at key areas, such as the bar or food stations.
*Pre-Event Exposure: Mention in event promotions and social media campaigns.
*On-Screen Mention: Featured in the event’s slideshow or screens throughout the evening.
Lady Whistledown Package
$500
Penelope Bridgerton Sponsorship Investment:
Lower-mid tier – good for businesses looking for entry-level sponsorship.
*Logo Placement: Logo placement on event materials (website, social media, and select signage). .
*On-Site Mention: Branding on shared materials at key areas, such as the registration desk or buffet table.
*Pre-Event Promotion: Mention in social media and event emails.
Sir Bridergton Package
Free
Colin Bridgerton Sponsorship Investment: Mid-tier – suitable for businesses looking for In-Kind. Sponsorship.
*Logo Placement: Logo placement on event materials
(website, social media, and select signage).
On-Site Mention: Branding on shared materials at key areas,
such as the registration desk or buffet table.
Pre-Event Promotion: Mention in social media and event
emails.
