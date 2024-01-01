Thank you for registering for the Lois Leonard Memorial Husky Hike. Below is some information you might find useful and may answer some of your questions during your registration process.





Primary Adult Registration: This is the main adult that is registering for the hike (including satellite hikers)

Number of Additional Adult Registrations: Select the number of additional adults (16 years and older) that will be attending the hike with you

Number of Child Registrations: Select the number of children (15 years and younger) that will be attending the hike with you





Buyer Information: Fill in the primary adult's information in these fields





How do you want to fundraise?

Individual campaigns: Select this if you would like to raise funds as an individual(s)

OR

Create a team: Select this if you would like to create a team and invite others to participate with you raising funds and attending that day. Create a Team name. Leave the box checked if you want to allow each registered individual to have their own fundraising goals to contribute to your team's total. Uncheck the box if don't want to allow each registered individual to raise funds but instead just raise funds as a team.





If Individual campaigns OR Create a team (with the box checked) was selected - Everyone who has registered will need to fill out their first and last name, email address, campaign target (your target goal - can be 0), sign the waiver, select their t-shirt size and optionally upload a picture. If children are registered, their age is requested.





If Create a team (with the box NOT checked) was selected - Everyone will need to sign the waiver, select their t-shirt size and if children are registered, their age is requested. The primary adult will need to complete all other fields.





Select if you will be attending the hike or if you will be a Satellite Hiker: Register as a Satellite Hiker if you want to participate but live to far away or you are unable to join us this day. You choose to walk on the day and trail of your choice, can receive a 2024 Husky Hike t-shirt with a $50 donation and are eligible to earn one of the Top Prizes (goody bags will not be shipped).





When all the fields have been completed, the bottom of the form will display a registration fee total for everyone who has registered. Your registration will be complete once your payment information is entered and the Select button is pressed.





HUSKY HIKE INFORMATION

The Husky Hike consists of a three-mile hike around a beautiful lake, games for people and dogs, a silent auction and Ruff'le, grooming, vendors, a photographer, lots of great information and a lot of fun (and fur)! All dogs attending will receive a medallion for their participation in the hike.





All paid registration participants receive a goody bag containing donated items for both people and dogs and those who collect $50 receive a 2024 commemorative Husky Hike t-shirt. An exclusive LifeSaver Raffle awaits each person/team that collects donations over $100 earning more tickets for each tier you achieve ($250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500). Top prizes will also be awarded at the end of the day for those that collect the most pledges. Check with your company to see if they offer a matching gifts program to make your donation go further.