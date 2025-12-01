Membership 2024

Your membership in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo is more than a commitment—it's a vital contribution to a thriving, inclusive community. By becoming a member, you support a congregation dedicated to spiritual growth, social justice, and compassionate action. Your involvement and financial contributions enable us to sustain and expand our programs, services, and outreach efforts.





Join us in making a difference. Your support ensures that we can continue to offer enriching worship services, educational opportunities, and community activities. Together, we can uphold our mission and create a welcoming space for all. Be a part of our journey and help us build a stronger, more connected community.





Visit Support Our Mission to learn more about membership and make your pledge today.