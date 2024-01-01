Christmas Donation Cards

Little Angels Service Dogs is offering a unique and thoughtful gift idea. For each donation of $35 you may choose from three different card designs and give the card to a loved one, letting them know you donated in their honor for the holiday. Each card will be professionally printed and mailed to you so you may add your own signature and personal message. There is no limit on the number of cards you can order.

We will NOT be mailing cards to your recipients so make sure to include your mailing address when you donate so we can get the cards to you in time for gift-giving.

We rely on people like you who give from your hearts so that others may have happier, healthier, more inclusive lives. We are truly grateful for every donation and wish you the happiest Christmas and New Year!



