Logo
Islamic Community Center of Hillsboro
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Converts Conversation with Dr. Anjum

7270 NW Helvetia Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124, USA

Assalamu Alaykum! 


Please join us for a conversation and Q&A with Dr Anjum, bio: https://yaqeeninstitute.org/team/ovamiranjum


The theme of Dr Anjum's visit is Finding Our Place: How can our Islamic morals & ethics guide us in today's world of injustice & immorality.


Inshallah we will end with Isha prayer. Refreshments will be served.


Important: If your circumstances have changed and you can no longer make it please cancel your spot. You can send an email to [email protected] . We use masjid donations to buy supplies. Please help us not waste masjid resources.


Insha Allah we look forward to seeing you !

common:freeFormsBy