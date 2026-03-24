Cornwall Lions Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Cornwall Lions Foundation Inc

About this event

29th Annual Ed Clark Memorial Golf Outing SPONSORSHIP

161 South St

Highland, NY 12528, USA

Hole-in-One Sponsorship item
Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$1,000

Everything in the EAGLE package plus:

  • Media mentions and press coverage
  • A sponsor-provided banner hung at check-in
  • Your flyer distributed to each golfer
  • Verbal recognition during the dinner/awards ceremony
Eagle Sponsorship item
Eagle Sponsorship
$750

Everything in the BIRDIE package plus:

  • Logo on reception centerpieces
  • 2 social media blasts
Birdie Sponsorship item
Birdie Sponsorship
$500

Everything in the PAR package plus:

  • Company signage on multiple holes
  • Add your company marketing item to check-in table
Par Sponsorship item
Par Sponsorship
$250
  • Branding on additional printed materials
  • Listing on the Cornwall Lions website
  • Logo on email campaigns
  • Receive 3 big ticket item raffle tickets upon check-in
Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$150
  • Your company name on a single hole
  • Listing in program
SOLD OUT - Putting Contest Sponsor - SOLD OUT item
SOLD OUT - Putting Contest Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$250

Large company signage placed on putting green.

Longest Drive Sponsor item
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250

Large company signage placed on contest hole

Closest to Pin Sponsor item
Closest to Pin Sponsor
$250

Large company signage placed on contest hole.

Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Your company logo on all golf carts

Beverage Station item
Beverage Station
$250

Company signage placed next to table

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$250

Company signage placed next to table

Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$250

Company signage placed next to table

Sleeve of Golf Balls in Every Swag Bag item
Sleeve of Golf Balls in Every Swag Bag
$1,500

Your logo added to a 3pack of golf balls found in each golfer's swag bag.

SOLD OUT - Water Bottle Sponsor - SOLD OUT item
SOLD OUT - Water Bottle Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$2,000

Your logo added to an insulated water bottle found in each golfer's swag bag.

Add a donation for Cornwall Lions Foundation Inc

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