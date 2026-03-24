29th Annual Ed Clark Memorial Golf Outing SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
Everything in the EAGLE package plus:
Everything in the BIRDIE package plus:
Everything in the PAR package plus:
Large company signage placed on putting green.
Large company signage placed on contest hole
Large company signage placed on contest hole.
Your company logo on all golf carts
Company signage placed next to table
Company signage placed next to table
Company signage placed next to table
Your logo added to a 3pack of golf balls found in each golfer's swag bag.
Your logo added to an insulated water bottle found in each golfer's swag bag.
$
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