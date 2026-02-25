29th Annual Gala Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Please, if you wish to sit together with someone else, send us an email to [email protected] and will try our best to accommodate you.
I cannot attend, but I am happy to support with a contribution.
It includes a silver page ad. Please, send your artwork and name of your guests to [email protected].
It includes a bronze page ad. Please, send your artwork and name of your guests to [email protected].
Your name will appear on the Benefactor's List of the Commemorative Journal. Please, send your name (or your Business) to [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!