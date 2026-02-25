Family of Nazareth Inc.

Hosted by

Family of Nazareth Inc.

About this event

29th Annual Gala Dinner

672 Passaic Ave

Kearny, NJ 07032, USA

Individual Ticket
$300

Please, if you wish to sit together with someone else, send us an email to [email protected] and will try our best to accommodate you.

Table Reservation
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please, send the name of your guests to [email protected].


Contribution
Pay what you can

I cannot attend, but I am happy to support with a contribution.


Gold Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

It includes a gold page ad. Please, send your artwork and name of your guests to [email protected].


Silver Table
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

It includes a silver page ad. Please, send your artwork and name of your guests to [email protected].


Bronze Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

It includes a bronze page ad. Please, send your artwork and name of your guests to [email protected].


Gold Journal Ad
$5,000

A full page ad is 7x8 inches. Please, send your artwork or instructions to [email protected].


Silver Journal Ad
$3,000

A full page ad is 7x8 inches. Please, send your artwork or instructions to [email protected].


Bronze Journal Ad
$1,500

A full page ad is 7x8 inches. Please, send your artwork or instructions to [email protected].


Half Page Journal Ad
$750

A half page ad is 7x4 inches. Please, send your artwork or instructions to [email protected].


Quarter Page Journal Ad
$500

A Quarter page ad is 3.5x4 inches. Please, send your artwork or instructions to [email protected].


Benefactor's List
$250

Your name will appear on the Benefactor's List of the Commemorative Journal. Please, send your name (or your Business) to [email protected].


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