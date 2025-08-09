29th Annual Golf Tournament

301 Colony Creek Dr

Victoria, TX 77904, USA

Player Entry Fee
$150

Check in at 7am, Tee Time at 8am, Meal and Ball Drop at noon.

Includes 1 player - includes green fee, golf cart, goodie bag and lunch.

Compete for a Hole in 1, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and more!

Player entry deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Team Entry Fee
$600

Check in at 7am, Tee Time at 8am, Meal and Ball Drop at noon.

Includes 4 players - includes green fee, golf cart, goodie bag and lunch.

Compete for a Hole in 1, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and more!

Player entry deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Tee Box Sign at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Closest to the Pin
$300

Tee Box Sign at Contest Hole

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Par Sponsor
$500

Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters

Tee Box Sign at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

Logo & Tag in Social Media Post

Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters

Tee Box Sign at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Glove Sponsor
$2,000

1 team of 4 players

Banner Recognition at Event

Logo in Participant Email

Logo & Tag in Social Media Post

Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters

Tee Box Sign at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Eagle Sponsor
$4,000

1 team of 4 players

Logo in Email Blast

Mention in Radio Commercial

Banner Recognition at Event

Logo in Participant Email

Logo & Tag in Social Media Post

Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters

Tee Box Sign at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Title Sponsor
$8,000

1 team of 4 players

Logo on TV Commercial

Opportunity to set up at Event

Logo in Email Blast

Mention in Radio Commercial

Banner Recognition at Event

Logo in Participant Email

Logo & Tag in Social Media Post

Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters

(2) Tee Box Signs at Event

Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.

Ball Drop Ticket (single)
$5

Single Ball Drop Ticket

MUST BE PURCHASED IN PERSON

Ball Drop Tickets (pack of 5)
$20

Pack of 5 ball drop tickets

MUST BE PURCHASED IN PERSON

