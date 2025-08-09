29th Annual Golf Tournament

Check in at 7am, Tee Time at 8am, Meal and Ball Drop at noon.
Includes 1 player - includes green fee, golf cart, goodie bag and lunch.
Compete for a Hole in 1, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and more!
Player entry deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.
Includes 4 players - includes green fee, golf cart, goodie bag and lunch.
Tee Box Sign at Event
Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 17, 2025.
Tee Box Sign at Contest Hole
Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters
Logo & Tag in Social Media Post
Logo on Flyer & Branch Posters
1 team of 4 players
Banner Recognition at Event
Logo in Participant Email
Logo & Tag in Social Media Post
1 team of 4 players
Logo in Email Blast
Mention in Radio Commercial
Banner Recognition at Event
1 team of 4 players
Logo on TV Commercial
Opportunity to set up at Event
Logo in Email Blast
Mention in Radio Commercial
Banner Recognition at Event
Single Ball Drop Ticket
MUST BE PURCHASED IN PERSON
Pack of 5 ball drop tickets
MUST BE PURCHASED IN PERSON
