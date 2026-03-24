Ionia County Community Fund Inc

Hosted by

Ionia County Community Fund Inc

About this event

29th Annual ICCF Jim McCarty Classic

6425 Portland Rd

Saranac, MI 48881, USA

Golf Foursome
$450

One Foursome, four drink tickets, four lunches "at the turn" and four dinners/meals following golf.
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Hole Sponsor
$150

One hole sponsorship sign (with your name as requested) at the course ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Corporate Sponsor
$700

All team level benefits, recognition in the outing's program and during the event, and one hole sponsorship sign ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Gold Sponsor
$1,400

Two foursomes with all team level benefits, two hole sponsorship signs and special recognition in the outing's program and during the event ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

All Gold level benefits, logo on all tables during the dinner/meal, premier recognition in the outing’s program, and recognition in any press releases. ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Breakfast Sponsor
$275

***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Lunch Sponsor - Hot Dogs and Chips at the Turn
$600

***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Dinner/Meal sponsor - Taco Bar after Golf
$800

***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Drink Ticket Sponsor
$500

Your logo on the drink ticket. All golfers receive 1 drink ticket. ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$275

Your logo/sign/banner on the Bev Cart ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Scorecard Sponsor
$275

Your logo on all scorecards
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***

Square Game
$10

Square game

Raffle Ticket Prize - Single
$20

Raffle Ticket Single

Raffle Ticket 3 for 50
$50

Raffle Ticket 3 for 50

Raffle Item Sponsorship/Donation
Pay what you can

Donate toward a raffle gift basket - If interested in doing something else, please contact Brian or Ryan!

Add a donation for Ionia County Community Fund Inc

$

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