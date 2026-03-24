29th Annual ICCF Jim McCarty Classic

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About this event
One Foursome, four drink tickets, four lunches "at the turn" and four dinners/meals following golf.
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
One hole sponsorship sign (with your name as requested) at the course ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
All team level benefits, recognition in the outing's program and during the event, and one hole sponsorship sign ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
Two foursomes with all team level benefits, two hole sponsorship signs and special recognition in the outing's program and during the event ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
All Gold level benefits, logo on all tables during the dinner/meal, premier recognition in the outing’s program, and recognition in any press releases. ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
Your logo on the drink ticket. All golfers receive 1 drink ticket. ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
Your logo/sign/banner on the Bev Cart ***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
Your logo on all scorecards
***When paying please note there is a suggested fee to Zeffy - this is not mandatory***
Square game
Raffle Ticket Single
Raffle Ticket 3 for 50
Donate toward a raffle gift basket - If interested in doing something else, please contact Brian or Ryan!
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