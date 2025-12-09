Hosted by

Maulvin Engram Education Foundation Inc

29th Annual MLK Scholarship and Awards Luncheon

210 Garmon St

Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ø Full page advertisement in souvenir

journal on the inside front cover,

inside back or outside back cover

(Title Sponsor's choice)

Ø Video Salute

Ø Banner in Reception Area with

Corporate/Organization name

indicating Title Sponsorship

Ø Three Corporate/ Organization

Tables (24 seats) in Prime Location

Ø Rep can present donation on stage

Ø First group in line for buffet style

lunch

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Ø Full page advertisement in souvenir

journal

Ø Video Salute

Ø Banner in Reception Area with

Corporate/Organization name

indicating Platinum Sponsorship

Ø Rep can present donations on stage

Ø Two Corporate/ Organization Tables

(16 seats) in Prime Location

Ø Second group in line for buffet style

lunch

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ø Full page advertisement in souvenir

journal

Ø Video Salute

Ø Banner in Reception Area with

Corporate/Organization name

indicating Gold Sponsorship

Ø Rep can present donation on stage

Ø One Corporate/ Organization Table

(8 seats) in Prime Location

Ø Third group in line for buffet style

lunch

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ø Half page advertisement in souvenir

journal

Ø Banner in Reception Area with

Corporate/Organization name

indicating Silver Sponsorship

Ø One Corporate/ Organization Table

(4 seats) in Prime Location

Ø Fourth group in line for buffet style

lunch

Donation
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ø 1/2 page ad

Ø Two tickets

Reserved Table
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Seats

Full Page Ad
$125

Full page ad to be included in the souvenir journal.

Half Page Ad
$75

Half-page ad to be included in the souvenir journal.

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter-page ad to be included in the souvenir journal.

