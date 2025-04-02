Betty And Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center

Hosted by

Betty And Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center

About this event

29th Annual Not So Newlywed Game

2546 N Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65803, USA

Individual Tickets
$75

Open seating, drink tickets, dinner.

Nki and Twiggy - People's Choice Vote
$10

Help crown Nki and Twiggy as the People's Choice winners!


(hint: when checking out, use the drop down arrow to select "other" to avoid making an additional contribution to the payment platform Zeffy)

Callie and Seth - People's Choice Vote
$10

Help Callie and Seth take home the coveted People's Choice award!


(hint: when checking out, use the drop down arrow to select "other" to avoid making an additional contribution to the payment platform Zeffy)

Lisa and Bill - People's Choice Vote
$10

Cheer for Lisa and Bill with this People's Choice vote!


(hint: when checking out, use the drop down arrow to select "other" to avoid making an additional contribution to the payment platform Zeffy)

Sheryl and Terry - People's Choice Vote
$10

Support Sheryl and Terry for this year's People's Choice winner!


(hint: when checking out, use the drop down arrow to select "other" to avoid making an additional contribution to the payment platform Zeffy)

Desi and Brad - People's Choice Vote
$10

Vote here to see Desi and Brad as this year's People's Choice winner!


(hint: when checking out, use the drop down arrow to select "other" to avoid making an additional contribution to the payment platform Zeffy)

Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 guests, drink tickets, and dinner.

Argent Sponsorship
$1,229
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 reserved table for up to 8 guests, 8 people's choice votes ($80 value), drink tickets, and dinner.

Jubilee Sponsorship
$2,529
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 reserved tables for up to 16 guests, 16 people's choice votes ($160 value), drink tickets, and dinner.

Silver Sponsorship
$5,029
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

3 reserved tables for up to 24 guests, 24 people's choice votes ($240 value), drink tickets, and dinner.

Raffle
$5

Raffle Tickets

$5 each

6 for $25

Raffle
$25

Raffle Tickets

$5 each

6 for $25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!