Catholic Diocese Of Brownsville

Hosted by

Catholic Diocese Of Brownsville

About this event

Catholic Schools 29th Annual SPIRIT Awards

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Msgr. Ralph Hall 1100 Gumwood Ave. McAllen

Texas 78501

Corporate Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Corporate Sponsorship Includes:

  • Reserved Table for Eight Guests
    Enjoy the full event program and a seated dinner with reserved seating
  • Program Advertisement
    Your company’s ad featured in the official event program, distributed to all attendees.
  • Video Recognition
    Prominent acknowledgment in the event’s video presentation.
  • Social Media Acknowledgment
    Public recognition on the Catholic schools' official Facebook page, reaching a broad community audience.
Spirit Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Spirit Sponsorship includes:

  • Reserved Table for Eight Guests
    Enjoy the full event program and a seated dinner for eight guests
  • Recongnition in Program
    Your name will be listed as a Spirit Sponsor in the official event program.


Guest
$100

Guest Ticket
Includes access to the full event program and a seated dinner.

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