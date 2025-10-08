Catholic Schools 29th Annual SPIRIT Awards

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Corporate Sponsorship Includes:
- Reserved Table for Eight Guests
Enjoy the full event program and a seated dinner with reserved seating
- Program Advertisement
Your company’s ad featured in the official event program, distributed to all attendees.
- Video Recognition
Prominent acknowledgment in the event’s video presentation.
- Social Media Acknowledgment
Public recognition on the Catholic schools' official Facebook page, reaching a broad community audience.
Corporate Sponsorship Includes:
- Reserved Table for Eight Guests
Enjoy the full event program and a seated dinner with reserved seating
- Program Advertisement
Your company’s ad featured in the official event program, distributed to all attendees.
- Video Recognition
Prominent acknowledgment in the event’s video presentation.
- Social Media Acknowledgment
Public recognition on the Catholic schools' official Facebook page, reaching a broad community audience.