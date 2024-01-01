2024 West View Healthy Living Annual Golf Outing

As a non-profit, West View Healthy Living relies on contributions from families, friends, and our community to continue providing the highest quality care to our seniors. The West View Annual Golf Outing provides a chance for you to make a difference in their lives while enjoying a great time on the golf course! This year, all proceeds from our Annual Golf Outing will benefit the renovations of our Carrington neighborhood, which specializes in the care of Alzheimer's and dementia residents. You can rest assured that your contributions from the outing will impact the residents of this neighborhood.